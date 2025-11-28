Pearl Chanda, Juliet Cowan and More to Star in BROKEN GLASS at the Young Vic Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Young Vic Theatre has revealed the cast for Arthur Miller’s Olivier Award-winning Broken Glass, a thrilling psychological drama exploring marriage, passion, and female defiance. It is directed by Olivier Award nominee Jordan Fein (Fiddler on the Roof, Into the Woods) and runs in the Main House from 21 February to 18 April 2026 with opening night on 3 March 2026.

The production stars Eli Gelb who will play Phillip Gellburg following his Tony Award-nominated and Drama Desk Award winning performance as Grover in Stereophonic (Broadway and West End); Pearl Chanda, who recently starred in the title role of Hedda (Orange Tree) and as Magdalena in The House of Bernarda Alba (National Theatre), will play Sylvia Gellburg; Juliet Cowan, seen as Viv in Daisy May Cooper’s Am I Being Unreasonable? and as Eileen in Jack Rooke’s Big Boys, will play Harriet; and Alex Waldmann, seen as Lieutenant Krole in Star Wars:Andor and Mr Marks in Intimate Apparel(Donmar) will play Dr. Harry Hyman, with further casting to be announced.



Director Jordan Fein received a 2025 Olivier Award nomination for Best Director for Fiddler on the Roof and his latest production Into The Woods will open next month at The Bridge. He returns to the Young Vic where he co-directed the groundbreaking reimagining of hit musical Oklahoma!. He said: "I'm thrilled to be returning to the Young Vic with this extraordinary company and creative team. In Broken Glass, Miller exposes the harrowing consequences of ignoring the world around you and manages to create a play that echoes through the decades."

Rebecca Miller and Kate Miller, Trustees of the Arthur Miller Literary and Dramatic Property Trust, said: "Broken Glass is one of Arthur Miller’s late, great plays which presents a fascinating psychological exploration of family, society, morality and power. On behalf of the Miller family, we are delighted to see it staged by the Young Vic with whom he personally worked closely with on several past productions. More recently, the Young Vic’s bold Miller revivals have gone on to captivate West End and Broadway audiences, and we are so excited to see this latest interpretation on the London stage with this remarkable cast and Jordan Fein at the helm."



Broken Glass premiered in 1994 and went on to receive the Olivier Award for Play of the Year and a Tony Award nomination for Best Play. This marks the first major London production in 15 years and is staged at the Young Vic as part of Nadia Fall’s inaugural season as Artistic Director.



Nadia Fall said: “Arthur Miller’s Broken Glass feels achingly prescient. Miller examines how world events, with the rise of hate and fascism, can infiltrate and impact our psyche, our relationships and our bodies. It’s a beautiful study of marriage and intimacy, of connection and the fractures between couples over time. Director Jordan Fein is an exciting talent and I can’t wait to see his modern take on this powerful play.”



It's like she’s connected to some... truth that other people are blind to.

Brooklyn, New York, 1938. Sylvia Gellburg reads about the violent attacks against Jewish communities carried out an ocean away in Germany. Most people look away, believing it will pass. Not Sylvia. Her obsession grows and soon she loses her ability to walk — a paralysis her husband, Phillip, believes is all in her head. Sylvia forms an undeniable bond with Dr Hyman and soon the cracks in her marriage become impossible to ignore. In the face of silence, Sylvia rises in defiance.

Broken Glass is written by Arthur Miller and directed by Jordan Fein with Set Design by Rosanna Vize, Costume Design by Sussie Juhlin-Wallén, Lighting Design by Adam Silverman, Sound Design by Tom Gibbons, Movement Direction by Kayla Lomas-Kirton, Casting by Julia Horan CDG, Voice and Dialect Coaching by Caitlin Stegemoller, Costume Supervision by Lucy Martin, Prop Supervision by Laura Flowers, Jerwood Assistant Director Alessandra Davison and Genesis Assistant Designer Afsana Begum.



Presented by the Young Vic, in a co-production with Rachel Sussman and Brian & Dayna Lee.



Nadia Fall's inaugural season also includes Rajiv Joseph’s Pulitzer-nominated Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo (2 Dec – 31 Jan 2026), mixed reality installation Museum of Austerity from Sacha Wares and John Pring (5 Dec – 16 Jan 2026), CARE written and directed by Alexander Zeldin (11 May – 11 Jul) and the world premiere of Sting by Sophie Swithinbank directed by NANCY MEDINA (18 Jun – 18 Jul).