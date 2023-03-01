PUSSYCAT IN MEMORY OF DARKNESS Comes to the Finborough Theatre

Returning by popular demand, following its performances in Kyiv where it was the first performances in Ukraine by a foreign theatre since the Russian invasion, the OffWestEnd Award finalist for Best New Play Pussycat in Memory of Darkness returns to the Finborough Theatre for a four week limited season on Tuesday, 28 March 2023 (Press Nights: Thursday, 30 March 2023 and Friday, 31 March 2023 at 7.30pm).



Donbas, 2014. A nameless woman stands in the street. Wearing a pair of dark black sunglasses, she tries to sell a basket of kittens. She has lost everything else she holds dear: her home, her family, her hope.

Russia has taken over Crimea and stirred up ongoing violence in her beloved homeland of Donbas. Betrayed by her neighbour and brutalised by Russian-backed militia, her hope has waned for humanity. She can only now place her hope in finding a home for a basket of kittens, a home she cannot offer.



An urgent piece of new writing from Neda Nezhdana that starkly reveals the roots of Russia's war on Ukraine through the eyes of one woman. Its original production at the Finborough Theatre in August 2022 as part of Two Ukrainian Plays received huge press acclaim. The play was nominated for both Best Lead Performance in A Play and Best New Play (one of three selected finalists) in the OffWestEnd Awards.



The Finborough Theatre was the first foreign theatre to perform in Ukraine since the Russian invasion in a unique collaboration between the Finborough Theatre and the Pro-English Theatre, Kyiv with performances at the the Pro-English Theatre and the National Les Kurbas Centre, in December 2022.