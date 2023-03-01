Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PUSSYCAT IN MEMORY OF DARKNESS Comes to the Finborough Theatre

The play returns to the Finborough Theatre for a four week limited season on Tuesday, 28 March 2023.

Mar. 01, 2023  
PUSSYCAT IN MEMORY OF DARKNESS Comes to the Finborough Theatre

Returning by popular demand, following its performances in Kyiv where it was the first performances in Ukraine by a foreign theatre since the Russian invasion, the OffWestEnd Award finalist for Best New Play Pussycat in Memory of Darkness returns to the Finborough Theatre for a four week limited season on Tuesday, 28 March 2023 (Press Nights: Thursday, 30 March 2023 and Friday, 31 March 2023 at 7.30pm).

Donbas, 2014. A nameless woman stands in the street. Wearing a pair of dark black sunglasses, she tries to sell a basket of kittens. She has lost everything else she holds dear: her home, her family, her hope.

Russia has taken over Crimea and stirred up ongoing violence in her beloved homeland of Donbas. Betrayed by her neighbour and brutalised by Russian-backed militia, her hope has waned for humanity. She can only now place her hope in finding a home for a basket of kittens, a home she cannot offer.

An urgent piece of new writing from Neda Nezhdana that starkly reveals the roots of Russia's war on Ukraine through the eyes of one woman. Its original production at the Finborough Theatre in August 2022 as part of Two Ukrainian Plays received huge press acclaim. The play was nominated for both Best Lead Performance in A Play and Best New Play (one of three selected finalists) in the OffWestEnd Awards.

The Finborough Theatre was the first foreign theatre to perform in Ukraine since the Russian invasion in a unique collaboration between the Finborough Theatre and the Pro-English Theatre, Kyiv with performances at the the Pro-English Theatre and the National Les Kurbas Centre, in December 2022.



Full Cast Announced for ABIGAILS PARTY UK & Ireland Tour Photo
Full Cast Announced for ABIGAIL'S PARTY UK & Ireland Tour
The renowned London Classic Theatre have announced the full cast for their UK and Ireland tour of Mike Leigh’s classic comedy, Abigail’s Party. 
Kate Mosse Brings WARRIOR QUEENS AND QUIET REVOLUTIONARIES To Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Photo
Kate Mosse Brings WARRIOR QUEENS AND QUIET REVOLUTIONARIES To Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
International bestselling author Kate Mosse OBE brings her first ever theatre tour, Warrior Queens & Quiet Revolutionaries: How Women (Also) Built the World, to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.
Celebration of Ossie Clarks Impact on the Fashion World Leads Trio of New Exhibitions at W Photo
Celebration of Ossie Clark's Impact on the Fashion World Leads Trio of New Exhibitions at Warrington Museum
An exploration of the life and influence of a renowned fashion designer leads a trio of new exhibitions at Warrington Museum and Art Gallery.
Musical Comedy TWICE NIGHTLY Returns this Spring Featuring Joe Pasquale Photo
Musical Comedy TWICE NIGHTLY Returns this Spring Featuring Joe Pasquale
A sparkling new stage musical about the golden age of variety theatre, set in the 1930's is hitting the road again this spring with a tour visiting venues across the UK.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Of AN ABSOLUTE FARCE OF A MURDER MYSTERYPhotos: First Look At The World Premiere Of AN ABSOLUTE FARCE OF A MURDER MYSTERY
February 28, 2023

See photos of the world premiere of AN ABSOLUTE FARCE OF A MURDER MYSTERY. Performances run at The Drayton Arms Theatre, 28 February - 11 March.
Lauren Ava Thomas to Present LOVE SONGS IN LONDON at Barons Court Theatre in MarchLauren Ava Thomas to Present LOVE SONGS IN LONDON at Barons Court Theatre in March
February 28, 2023

Burnt Orange Theatre will host the professional debut of Lauren Ava Thomas, with her performance Love Songs in London. Written and performed by Lauren, a graduate from Rose Bruford, Love Songs in London showcases her new, emerging and untapped talent.
Les Twins and Other Headline Acts Join The 20th Breakin' Convention Festival Lineup at Sadler's WellsLes Twins and Other Headline Acts Join The 20th Breakin' Convention Festival Lineup at Sadler's Wells
February 28, 2023

International dance sensation Les Twins from France joins the Breakin' Convention Festival line-up this year and performs with original crew members Ruben 'Rubix' Noel and Laura Nala from Criminalz. The duo has toured the world with megastars Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg. Since first performing at Breakin' Convention in 2015, Les Twins have won the million-dollar prize on NBC's World of Dance.   
Omnibus Theatre Launches a Mini-Season of Work Around International Women's DayOmnibus Theatre Launches a Mini-Season of Work Around International Women's Day
February 28, 2023

Omnibus Theatre celebrates International Women's Day on 8th March 2023 with a month of work from female theatre makers exploring life through the lens of womanhood. Learn more about the full season here!
Additional Guest Stars and Schedule Announced For Mark Evans' BLEAK EXPECTATIONSAdditional Guest Stars and Schedule Announced For Mark Evans' BLEAK EXPECTATIONS
February 28, 2023

An additional four guest stars have been added to the list of names who will play the role of Sir Philip Bin in Caroline Leslie's irresistible production of Mark Evans' glorious comedy mash-up Bleak Expectations. Julian Clary, Dermot O'Leary, Sally Philips and Nina Wadia join the list of names previously announced. Each will play the part of Sir Philip Bin for one week.
share