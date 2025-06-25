PRETTY, WITTY NELL Returns to Barons Court Theatre In July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ryan J-W Smith, the multi-award-winning poet-playwright known as Rogue Shakespeare, will bring his OFFIES Award-winning tragicomic verse play Pretty, Witty Nell back to London this summer for a limited engagement at Barons Court Theatre, running July 22–26, 2025.

Now starring 23-year-old American actress Clarissa Adele, Pretty, Witty Nell returns to the venue where it made its acclaimed UK premiere in 2023. The 55-minute one-woman show, performed entirely in rhyming iambic pentameter, tells the true story of Nell Gwynne—17th-century actress, royal mistress, and folk hero—with wit, tragedy, and poetic flair.

Originally performed on Theatre Row in West Hollywood in 2019, the production has earned praise for its originality and form. As BroadwayWorld noted: “a standout solo show – perfect!”

Pretty, Witty Nell is featured in Smith’s 2023 collection Rogue Shakespeare – 3 Plays, published by Duckpaddle Publishing. Smith’s accolades span multiple continents and include the Hollywood Fringe International Award (twice), Amnesty International Freedom of Expression Award nomination, Gandhi Foundation Award, and recognition from the Cannes Film Festival for his verse film work.

Performances are scheduled nightly at 7:30PM from July 22–26, with a 2:30PM matinee on Saturday, July 26.

Tickets are now on sale at baronscourttheatre.com/prettywitty.

Venue: Barons Court Theatre, 28a Comeragh Road, London W14 9HR.

Show Duration: 55 minutes.

For more information, visit rogueshakespeare.com.

Comments

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...