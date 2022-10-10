PEPPA PIG BEST DAY EVER Returns To The West End For A Limited Festive Season

Jumping onto Father Christmas' sleigh and rounding off its UK and Ireland tour is Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever! The live show based on the global kids entertainment icon from eOne, Hasbro's independent entertainment studio, will be returning to Theatre Royal Haymarket for it's final performances this holiday season from 1 December 2022 - 1 January 2023.

Celebrating its eleventh season in the West End, the beloved live family show will run for a limited 47 performances, with a press performance on Friday 2 December at 1.30pm.

Peppa Pig is excited for a special day out with George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig - it's going to be her best day ever!

Get ready for a road-trip full of fun adventures. From castles to caves, dragons to dinosaurs and ice-creams to muddy puddles - there is something for the whole family and their friends to enjoy, including Miss Rabbit, Mr Bull, Suzy Sheep, Gerald Giraffe and more!

This live stage adaptation of Peppa Pig is produced by leading children's theatre team Fierylight, in partnership with Hasbro Inc., a global branded entertainment company.

Over the past 14 years, Fierylight have created six hugely successful Peppa Pig Live productions, which have been enjoyed by over 2 million guests in the UK alone along with Peppa Pig Live tours throughout the US and Australia.

The production is directed and adapted for theatre by Richard Lewis, and features music from BAFTA award-winning composer Mani Svavarsson, and lyrics by Matt Lewis.

Richard has previously directed and adapted multiple Peppa Pig live stage shows including Peppa Pig's Adventure, Peppa Pig's Party, Peppa Pig's Treasure Hunt, Peppa Pig's Big Splash, and Peppa Pig's Surprise.