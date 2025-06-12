Orange Tree Theatre Reveals 2025â€“2026 Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Orange Tree Theatre (OT) has unveiled its 2025â€“2026 season, marking a year of world premiÃ¨res, major revivals, and landmark reinterpretations of classic texts. Announced by Artistic Director Tom Littler, outgoing Executive Director Hanna Streeter, and incoming Executive Director Julie Weston, the season will feature six productions including three world premiÃ¨res and a celebratory staging of The Rivals for its 250th anniversary.

The season begins this autumn with Charles Dance, Nicholas Farrell, and Geraldine James in Howard Brentonâ€™s new adaptation of Strindbergâ€™s Creditors, directed by Littler. Other highlights include Tanika Guptaâ€™s Hedda, a reimagining of Ibsenâ€™s Hedda Gabler starring Pearl Chanda; Richard Eyreâ€™s new adaptation of Dance of Death, with Lisa Dillon and Will Keen; and the return of Niamh Cusack in Vincent in Brixton by Nicholas Wright.

OT also continues its commitment to young audiences and community engagement with new education programming and the OT Young Companyâ€™s holiday production of Aliceâ€™s Adventures in Wonderland, adapted by Chinonyerem Odimba.

Creditors

By August Strindberg, Adapted by Howard Brenton

Directed by Tom Littler

6 September â€“ 11 October 2025 | Press Night: 12 September

Set in a seaside hotel, Creditors follows a fragile love triangle as manipulation and suspicion turn marital devotion into psychological warfare. The production stars Charles Dance as Gustav, Nicholas Farrell as Adolf, and Geraldine James as Tekla.

Hedda

By Tanika Gupta, Inspired by Henrik Ibsen

Directed by Hettie Macdonald

18 October â€“ 22 November 2025 | Press Night: 27 October

Set in 1948 post-war London, Guptaâ€™s Hedda imagines the titular character as a reclusive former film star haunted by her past. This reworking, inspired by the life of Merle Oberon, stars Pearl Chanda and is directed by Hettie Macdonald.

The Rivals

By Richard Brinsley Sheridan

Directed by Tom Littler

Winter 2025

Orange Tree Theatre will mark the 250th anniversary of Sheridanâ€™s beloved comedy with a new production of The Rivals, directed by Littler. This revival honors one of the great plays of the English canon with OTâ€™s signature intimacy and wit.

Dance of Death

By August Strindberg, Adapted and Directed by Richard Eyre

Early 2026

Lisa Dillon and Will Keen star in Richard Eyreâ€™s new version of Strindbergâ€™s brutal, funny, and ferocious marital drama Dance of Death. Eyreâ€™s production will bring a new edge to this rarely staged masterpiece.

Vincent in Brixton

By Nicholas Wright

Directed by Georgia Green

Spring 2026

Niamh Cusack returns to the OT in the first major London revival of Wrightâ€™s Olivier Award-winning drama, exploring Vincent van Goghâ€™s formative time in a London boarding house. Directed by Carne Associate Director Georgia Green.

Aliceâ€™s Adventures in Wonderland

Adapted by Chinonyerem Odimba, Directed by Matt Hassall

Holiday Season 2025

The OT Young Company presents a bold and imaginative new staging of Aliceâ€™s Adventures in Wonderland, adapted by Chinonyerem Odimba and directed by Matt Hassall, continuing the companyâ€™s tradition of seasonal storytelling for family audiences.

Education and Access Initiatives Continue

Orange Tree Theatreâ€™s Schools Programme will feature interactive adaptations of Julius Caesar for ages 7â€“12 and Macbeth and Romeo & Juliet for ages 11â€“16, supporting curriculum learning with live performance experiences.

Additional access and outreach initiatives include:

OT Under 30 Nights â€“ Â£15 tickets plus social events for audiences aged 18â€“29

OT On Screen â€“ streamed productions available online following live runs

Priority booking for supporters opens Thursday 12 June at midday.

Public booking opens Wednesday 25 June at midday.

For tickets and more information, visit www.orangetreetheatre.co.uk

