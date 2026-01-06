Little Lion Theatre Company To Transfer Adam Lazarus' DAUGHTER To London

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Little Lion Theatre Company has announced the London transfer of Adam Lazarus' Daughter, playing at The Lion and Unicorn Theatre from Tuesday February 3rd to Saturday February 7th, 2026.

Daughter is a collaboration between Little Lion Theatre Company and director Alexandra Rizkallah (Houses Apart, The Cockpit Theatre), transferring from its sold-out autumn 2025 run at the Corbett Theatre, Loughton. Daughter received its UK premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2018, where it became one of the most talked about shows at the festival, before transferring to Battersea Arts Centre, London, in 2020. This new production features a cast and creative team of emerging talent from East 15 Acting School.

"Here is a father who loves his daughter. You can tell from the way he held her when she was born after a difficult delivery; you can tell from the way he dances with her to her favourite songs; you can tell from the way he will do anything to protect her. He's not going to apologise for every other little thing he's ever done. Who knows, you might have done them too..."

Featuring Cristiano Benfenati (Mafia Wars, Amazon Prime) as The Father, with original sound design by Richard Feren (Hamlet, The Stratford Festival of Canada).

Balancing humour and horror, Daughter is a darkly satirical monologue about fatherhood, love, and toxic masculinity. Told with unsettling charm, this story interrogates questions of culpability and complicity in our society. It examines the subtle and not-so-subtle ways we condone and encourage misogyny.