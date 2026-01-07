Nicole Scherzinger Joins Cast of LOVE LIFE Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane This February

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Nicole Scherzinger has been added to the cast of Love Life: West End Unites Against Cancer, a major one-night-only concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in support of One For The Boys, the men's health charity working to break the silence around male cancer.

Taking place on Sunday 1 February 2026, just ahead of World Cancer Day on 4 February, this special event will unite performers, creatives, musicians and supporters for an evening of music, solidarity and storytelling featuring songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim, Stephen Schwartz, Lin Manuel Miranda, Alan Menken and more.

The concert will be led by musical director Alan Williams (Evita, Sunset Boulevard, Funny Girl, Crazy For You) and directed by Rupert Hands (Evita, Sunset Boulevard, Roam), bringing together a world-class creative team for the event. The creative team also includes lighting design by Peter Small, sound design by Sound Quiet Time (Rob Bettle and Sam Clarkson), and production management by Jack Boissieux.

Nicole Scherzinger is a world-renowned singer, actress and performer who shot to fame as part of the girl group The Pussycat Dolls, but has since solidified her place in the spotlight through solo music, Reality TV shows and stage performances. Most recently, her performance of Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard in the West End and Broadway revivals was met with critical acclaim, earning her both the prestigious Tony and Olivier Awards for Best Actress.

Scherzinger is a long-time supporter of the One For The Boys charity, having performed at their 2016 Fashion Ball at the V&A, where she performed 'Purple Rain' for the first time, as well as attending their Abbey Road Karaoke in 2014 performing duets with Nick Grimshaw and Jahmene Douglas.

The concert will also feature performances and exclusive collaborations from West End theatre royalty (with more names still to come!), including Olivier Award Winners; Giles Terera MBE (Passing Strange, The Young Vic; Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre), Tom Francis (Sunset Boulevard, Savoy Theatre & St. James Theatre NYC; &Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre), David Thaxton (Roam, The Shaftesbury Theatre; Sunset Boulevard, Savoy Theatre & St. James Theatre NYC).

Performing after their sell-out summer in Evita are Diego Andrés Rodriguez (Roam; The Shaftesbury Theatre; Evita, The London Palladium; Sunset Boulevard, St. James Theatre NYC), Bella Brown (Into The Woods, The Bridge Theatre; Evita, The London Palladium) and James Olivas (Evita, The London Palladium; American Idiot, Deaf West Los Angeles).

They are joined by West End stars Ramin Karimloo (Roam, The Shaftesbury Theatre; Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Todd Haimes Theatre NYC; Dirty Rotten Scoundrels; The London Palladium), Jordan Luke Gage (Titanique, Criterion Theatre; Bonnie & Clyde, The Arts Theatre & Garrick Theatre), Lucie Jones (Wicked, The Victoria Apollo, 13 Going on 30, Manchester Opera House), Ben Joyce (Shucked, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre; Back to the Future, The Adelphi Theatre) and Melanie La Barrie (Hadestown, The Lyric Theatre; &Juliet, Manchester Opera House; The Shaftesbury Theatre; Princess of Wales Toronto & Stephen Sondheim Theatre NYC) and Christina Bennington (Heathers, Theatre Royal Haymarket; Bat Out Of Hell, Manchester Opera House, The Dominion Theatre, Ed Mirvish Theatre Toronto & New York City Centre NYC).

With even more names still to be announced in the coming weeks.

The star-studded cast will be joined onstage by a live orchestra as they perform a variety of exclusive collaborations and performances, including an exclusive preview of Redcliffe from Jordan Luke Gage, with further special performances to be announced.

Their involvement reflects the extraordinary commitment of the West End community to stand together in support of a charity whose work has resonated across the country and around the world. One For The Boys has a long history of drawing remarkable talent to its cause, with previous supporters including Sia, Nicole Scherzinger, Kylie Minogue, Adam Lambert, Paloma Faith and Mark Ronson, as well as global cultural figures such as Samuel L. Jackson, Stanley Tucci, Lewis Hamilton, Colin Firth and Margot Robbie.

This event follows the success of Love Life: Broadway Unites Against Cancer in New York this autumn, which saw the Broadway community rally behind One For The Boys' mission.

When the concert concludes at Drury Lane, the celebration will continue with an exclusive After Party for VIP and premium ticket holders. Guests will be welcomed into a vibrant late-night setting featuring live DJ sets and appearances from performers, creating a rare opportunity for artists, supporters and industry colleagues to come together in a shared expression of solidarity, joy and purpose.

The night will raise vital funds and awareness for early detection, for open and honest conversations around health, and for the mental and emotional support needed by those living with or affected by cancer.