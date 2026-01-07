Marisha Wallace Joins ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Concert in London

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Olivier Award nominee Marisha Wallace will join the cast for a special concert staging of Once on this Island at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Sunday 8 February 2026.

Marisha Wallace will play the role of Erzulie having recently led the cast of Cabaret at the Kitkat Club in the West End and on Broadway and starring in hit musicals including Dreamgirls, Oklahoma!, Guys and Dolls, Waitress and Hairspray.

Marisha Wallace said: “I have wanted to be part of Once on This Island for many years. I used to listen to the Original Cast Recording in the car on my way home for drama school. It is a beautiful story and the music will blow you away. I saw Alex Newell in the Broadway revival and thought I must do that show one day and here we are. So excited to be joining the incredible London cast!”

Wallace joins the previously announced Tony Award–winner Alex Newell reprising their role as Asaka, Cedric Neal as Agwe, Melanie La Barrie as Papa Ge and Dujonna Gift as Ti Moune.

The production is written by the Tony and Olivier-winning team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

Once On This Island in Concert bursts to life with Caribbean color, driving rhythms, and the unstoppable pulse of folklore. The story follows Ti Moune, a bold and hopeful peasant girl who saves—and falls in love with—Daniel, a boy from a world far beyond her own. When destiny shifts, she makes a daring pact with the island gods, embarking on a journey of love, loss, faith, and fearless hope.

A sweeping celebration of passion, sacrifice, and the magic of community, Once on This Island returns in this unforgettable concert event—vibrant, heart-stirring, and utterly unmissable.