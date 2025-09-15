OPERATION MINCEMEAT Extends Once Again in London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Double Olivier Award and Tony Award-winning musical Operation Mincemeat is extending its run at the West End's Fortune Theatre for the 16th time. Recently celebrating its 1000th West End performance, the show has grown from a 77-seater fringe debut to a global hit and will now run until 30th May 2026.

West End Extension tickets are available on General sale on Friday 3rd October at 10am from the Official Box Office here and tickets via the ballot are available on Thursday 2nd October at 2pm. Broadway tickets and more info here.

Following the success of the Monday ballot, it has now expanded to include Tuesday and Saturday shows to ensure tickets get into the right hands. Tickets for Monday are priced at £49.50, and the popular fortnightly £25 ticket lottery continues here. The first ballot draw for the new booking period from 2nd March to 30th May 2026 will take place on Thursday 2nd October at 2pm. Link here.

Operation Mincemeat is running simultaneously in London and New York, with the Broadway production confirming its third extension at the John Golden Theatre through to 15th February 2026. 2026 will also see Operation Mincemeat's global takeover, with the landmark Operation Mincemeat World Tour, recently announced outside the United Nations building in New York City. The world tour begins with a 40-week UK leg on 16th February 2026, at Lowry in Salford, UK - the venue that first encouraged the Olivier Award -winning and Tony Award -nominated writing team to create their debut musical. From there, the production will travel across four continents, with stops including the USA, Australia, Canda, China, Mexico and New Zealand.

Operation Mincemeat began as a tiny (and tiny-budgeted) production at the London Fringe New Diorama Theatre in 2019. The show quickly gained a devoted following, spurring sold-out runs at venues including Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios. It finally premiered in the West End on 9th May 2023 at the Fortune Theatre, where it won the Olivier and WhatsOnstage Awards for 'Best New Musical', alongside garnering 87 five-star reviews and counting, and has become the 'Best reviewed show in West End history.'

The decision to write the musical was the last roll of the dice from a quartet of young British creatives after years of performing sketch shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and echoes the journey of Beyond the Fringe from the world-famous quartetAlan Bennett, Peter Cook, Jonathan Miller, and Dudley Moore, which premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1960, before moving to the Fortune Theatre and later to the Golden in 1962.

In Operation Mincemeat, it's 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they've got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

The production is directed by 2023 Olivier Award nominated Robert Hastie (Standing at the Sky's Edge, National Theatre - 2023 Best New Musical Olivier Award winner), following providing directorial support for the Riverside Studios run, while Olivier Award nominated Jenny Arnold (Jerry Springer: The Opera, National Theatre) continues as Choreographer. Also from Standing at the Sky's Edge at The National Theatre on the creative team are: 2023 Olivier Award nominated Ben Stones (Sylvia, The Old Vic) as Set and Costume Designer, Tony Award, six-time Olivier Award and Bafta Award winning Mark Henderson (Girl From the North Country, Broadway & Noël Coward Theatre) as Lighting Designer and Olivier Award winning Mike Walker (Jerry Springer: The Opera, National Theatre) as Sound Designer. Grammy Award winning and Tony, Emmy & 2024 'Outstanding Musical Contribution' Olivier Award nominated Steve Sidwell (Beautiful: The Musical,Broadway & Aldwych Theatre) is Orchestrator and Vocal Arranger, while 2024 'Outstanding Musical Contribution' Olivier Award nominated Joe Bunker is Musical Supervisor and Ben Cox is Musical Director. Georgie Staight and Amy Milburn are Associate Directors and Paul Isaiah Isles is Associate Choreographer. Casting is by Pearson Casting. The extraordinary debut musical is written and composed by SpitLip - David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts.

Alex Young (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Standing at the Sky's Edge, Into the Woods), Danny Becker (Frozen, The Prince of Egypt), Peter McGovern (The History Boys, The Comedy About a Bank Robbery) and Roshani Abbey (Hamilton, & Juliet), joined Chlöe Hart earlier this year to form the new cast, while Jason Kajdi(Matilda international tour, Mary Poppins) joined Geri Allen, George Jennings and Maddie Jackson-Smith to form the Company.

Since premiering at London's 77-seat New Diorama Theatre in 2019, the show been nominated for 66 awards and won 24, including Best Musical four times at the Olivier Awards, WhatsOnStage Awards, BroadwayWorld Theater Fans' Choice Awards, and Off West End Awards.

On Broadway, Jak Malone won the 2025 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, having previously taken home the Olivier Award for the same role in 2024. His breakout performance earned seven major accolades, including the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, Theatre World, BroadwayWorld, and Dorian Theater Awards. Meanwhile, SpitLip received nominations for Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical from the Tony Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, Drama Desk Awards, and BroadwayWorld Theater Fans' Choice Awards.

Operation Mincemeat is produced in the West End and Broadway by Avalon (in association with SpitLip). The show was commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, co-commissioned by The Lowry, and also supported by the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat.