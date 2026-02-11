OPERATION MINCEMEAT Unveils UK Cast To Kickstart Landmark World Tour 

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Tony Award and double Olivier Award-winning OPERATION MINCEMEAT has announced casting for the UK leg of its world tour. The tour will launch on February 16, 2026 at The Lowry in Salford, the venue that hosted the show’s first scratch performance in 2017. The 40-week run will continue through November 28, 2026, with stops nationwide, including Milton Keynes Theatre.

Reprising their roles are Christian Andrews, Seán Carey, Charlotte Hanna-Williams, and Holly Sumpton. They are joined by Jamie-Rose Monk. Completing the company are Katy Ellis, Georgina Hagen, Jordan Pearson, and Morgan Phillips.

SpitLip—David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts—said: “We're so excited to see Operation Mincemeat heading out on a world tour next year, and the fact that it's all kicking off at The Lowry, Salford… is incredibly special… We're also delighted to be welcoming back our agents Christian, Charlotte, Holly and Seán, and welcoming our amazing new recruit Jamie-Rose, to kick off the UK leg of the tour.”

The musical continues to run in London and New York, with the West End production at the Fortune Theatre extended through September 27, 2026, and the Broadway production extended through April 26, 2026. The show began at London’s New Diorama Theatre in 2019 before transferring to Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios, and opened in the West End in May 2023.

Set in 1943, OPERATION MINCEMEAT tells the true story of a covert Allied operation that helped turn the tide of World War II. The musical blends farce, thriller, and spy drama elements.

The production is directed by Robert Hastie, with choreography by Jenny Arnold. The creative team includes set and costume designer Ben Stones, lighting designer Mark Henderson, sound designer Mike Walker, orchestrator and vocal arranger Steve Sidwell, musical supervisor Joe Bunker, and musical director Sam Sommerfeld. Casting is by Pearson Casting.

The Broadway production earned multiple Tony Award nominations, with original cast member Jak Malone winning the 2025 Tony Award® for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. Since its premiere, the show has received 67 award nominations and won 25, including Best Musical at the Olivier Awards, WhatsOnStage Awards, BroadwayWorld Theater Fans’ Choice Awards®, and Off West End Awards.

The Broadway, West End, and touring productions are produced by Avalon in association with SpitLip. The musical was commissioned by New Diorama Theatre and co-commissioned by The Lowry.