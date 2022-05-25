OPERATION MINCEMEAT, A NEW MUSICAL Extends Riverside Studios Run Until 23 July 2022 

It was announced today that Operation Mincemeat, a new musical, has extended its run by two weeks until 23rd July at Riverside Studios. Tickets are on General Sale now from the Official Box Office at OperationMincemeat.com.

The year is 1943 and we're losing the war. Luckily, we're about to gamble all our futures on a stolen corpse.

After sold-out runs at the New Diorama Theatre in 2019 and Southwark Playhouse in 2020, 2021 and earlier in 2022, Operation Mincemeat is back for a 10-week run in its new home Riverside Studios. Having spent lockdown rewriting the show, weeping and eating biscuits, SpitLip has extended the run of this newer, bigger and (somehow) even better version.

Singin' in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train, Noel Coward meets Noel Fielding, Operation Mincemeat is the fast-paced, hilarious and unbelievable true story of the twisted secret mission that won us World War II. The question is, how did a well-dressed corpse wrong-foot Hitler?

Operation Mincemeat won The Stage Debut award for Best Composer/Lyricist, the Off-West End award for Best Company Ensemble and was listed in the Observer's Top 10 shows of the year. The show was commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, co-commissioned by The Lowry, and supported by the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat with additional support from Avalon.

Riverside Studios is a multi-arts venue, situated in a beautiful location on the banks of the Thames in Hammersmith, west London. For over 45 years, it has been the home of an extraordinary mix of theatre, film, comedy, art, dance, music and television. It reopened fully in 2020 after a total redevelopment.