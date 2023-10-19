Now Onsale: THE WITCHES at The National Theatre

A musical adventure



Everything you know about witches is wrong. Forget the pointy hats and broomsticks: they’re the most dangerous creatures on earth.

And now they’ve come up with their most evil plan yet.



The only thing standing in their way is Luke and his Gran. But he’s ten and she’s got a dodgy heart. Time is short, danger is everywhere, and they’ve got just one chance to stop The Witches from squalloping every stinking little child in England.



The Witches is a rip-roaring musical version of Roald Dahl’s timeless tale, filled with wit, daring and heart. With book and lyrics by Olivier Award-winner Lucy Kirkwood, music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominee Dave Malloy, and directed by Lyndsey Turner.

Tickets From £56 for The National Theatre's The Witches

Book By: 9 November 2023

Offer and Validity:

Monday - Thursday

Was £79 - Now £56

Was £103 - Now £66



Friday - Saturday

Was £83 - Now £59

Was £106 - Now £69



Valid on all performances from 15 November 2023 - 27 January 2024.

The Witches is at the National Theatre - Oliver from 7 November 2023 - 27 January 2024