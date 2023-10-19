Now Onsale: THE WITCHES at The National Theatre

Book by 9 November to get tickets from £56

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
Rob Madge's MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in February 2024 Photo 3 MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in 2024
Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Photo 4 Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER

The Witches Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £56
Cast
Photos
Videos
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals
The Witches

Tickets From £56 for The National Theatre's The Witches

A musical adventure 

Everything you know about witches is wrong. Forget the pointy hats and broomsticks: they’re the most dangerous creatures on earth. 
And now they’ve come up with their most evil plan yet. 

The only thing standing in their way is Luke and his Gran. But he’s ten and she’s got a dodgy heart. Time is short, danger is everywhere, and they’ve got just one chance to stop The Witches from squalloping every stinking little child in England. 

The Witches is a rip-roaring musical version of Roald Dahl’s timeless tale, filled with wit, daring and heart. With book and lyrics by Olivier Award-winner Lucy Kirkwood, music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominee Dave Malloy, and directed by Lyndsey Turner.

Tickets From £56 for The National Theatre's The Witches

Book By: 9 November 2023

Offer and Validity:

Monday - Thursday
Was £79 - Now £56
Was £103 - Now £66

Friday - Saturday
Was £83 - Now £59
Was £106 - Now £69

Valid on all performances from 15 November 2023 - 27 January 2024.

The Witches is at the National Theatre - Oliver from 7 November 2023 - 27 January 2024




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: First Look At CHOIR BOY At Bristol Od Vic Photo
Photos: First Look At CHOIR BOY At Bristol Od Vic

See production photos for the UK revival of Choir Boy, Nancy Medina's directorial debut as Artistic Director of Bristol Old Vic. 

2
Interview: Peloton Cycling Instructor Sam Yo on His Experience Performing in THE KING AND Photo
Interview: Peloton Cycling Instructor Sam Yo on His Experience Performing in THE KING AND I

I interviewed Peloton cycling instructor Sam Yo about his return to the stage and how he balanced performing in the production with teaching at Peloton.

3
BalletLORENTs THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Premieres in Newcastle in November Photo
BalletLORENT's THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Premieres in Newcastle in November

The Velveteen Rabbit or How Toys Become Real balletLORENT Premieres in Newcastle with shows from 15-18 November 2023 then touring from March 2024 including Sadler's Wells.

4
Photos: First Look at HOUSE OF FLAMENKA at the Peacock Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at HOUSE OF FLAMENKA at the Peacock Theatre

Bigger, bolder, and sexier than ever, House of Flamenka returns to the Peacock due to phenomenal demand. Check out all new photos here!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Manchester's Aviva Studios Officially OpensManchester's Aviva Studios Officially Opens
Photos: First Look at Soho's Underbelly BoulevardPhotos: First Look at Soho's Underbelly Boulevard
Kae Tempest to Appear in New Royal Albert Hall Poetry ShowKae Tempest to Appear in New Royal Albert Hall Poetry Show
Onsale Now: AFTERGLOW at the Southwark PlayhouseOnsale Now: AFTERGLOW at the Southwark Playhouse

Videos

Photos/First Look at the New Cast of MAMMA MIA! in the West End Video
Photos/First Look at the New Cast of MAMMA MIA! in the West End
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEF Video
Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEF
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARMONY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central DAPHNE
SOME LIKE IT HOT
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You