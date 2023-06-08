Norman Jay MBE Brings Good Times Soundsystem Bus to Ally Pally

The event is on Sunday 27 August, 2023.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

To celebrate 150 years since London’s historic Alexandra Palace first opened its doors back in 1873, the legendary Norman Jay MBE brings his world-famous Good Times soundsystem bus to the Palace’s Terrace on Sunday 27 August for an open-air, all day bank holiday party filled with sunshine and good vibes.

For over 25 years, the Good Times Soundsystem was an institution, often the face of Carnival and it now finds a new bank holiday weekend home in North London. With the iconic red Routemaster bus stage set against Ally Pally’s panoramic London skyline views, Norman and friends will be at the helm all-day-long to take you on a musical journey through house, rare groove, jazz, disco, hip-hop, and drum & bass.

It's not just the music that will be taking centre stage - The Terrace will be buzzing with an array of craft and cocktail bars and street food stalls. Whether you're in the mood for a refreshing pint, a delicious cocktail, or some mouth-watering food, you'll find everything you need to keep your energy levels up and your taste buds satisfied.

Grab your friends, put on your skanking shoes and get ready for a day of summer bliss. Capacity for this special open-air event is limited, early booking is highly recommended.

For full information and tickets visit alexandrapalace.com/whats-on/good-times/.




