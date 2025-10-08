Nigel Havers Announces New UK Tour for Spring and Autumn 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Actor Nigel Havers has announced that, due to popular demand, he will embark on a brand-new UK tour in Spring and Autumn 2026.

“Well, I loved my first tour – and I think the audiences did too – so here we go again!” said Havers. “Join me, a stage, and a lifetime of gloriously ridiculous stories to share with you. You'll get the full Havers experience: charm, wit, and absolutely no running in slow motion. I'll be taking you on a thoroughly entertaining trot through five decades in showbiz.”

Havers promises a night of laughter, nostalgia, and candid behind-the-scenes tales from his celebrated career, spanning everything from Chariots of Fire and Empire of the Sun to Don’t Wait Up and his many acclaimed stage roles. The evening will offer anecdotes of triumphs and disasters alike, plus a few surprises, as Havers teases audiences with “a taste of my very first acting role and a little showcase of one of my off-stage talents.”

Nigel Havers’s theatre credits include The Importance of Being Earnest and Harold Pinter’s Family Voices at the Royal National Theatre, Conduct Unbecoming, Richard II, and Man and Superman for the Royal Shakespeare Company, and Art at Wyndham’s Theatre. His touring credits include Rebecca, Single Spies, and Basket Case, with his most recent appearance in Noël Coward’s Private Lives alongside Patricia Hodge in both the West End and on tour.

On television, Havers has starred in Upstairs Downstairs, The Glittering Prizes, Pennies from Heaven, Coronation Street, Downton Abbey, Benidorm, and Finding Alice, among many others. He currently presents The Bidding Room on BBC One.

Havers’s film work includes iconic titles such as Chariots of Fire, A Passage to India, Empire of the Sun, and The Whistle Blower, as well as Quiet Days in Clichy and Farewell to the King.

For the past decade, Havers has delighted audiences as a fixture of the London Palladium’s sell-out pantomime seasons, cementing his place as one of Britain’s most beloved performers.

Spring 2026 Tour Dates

The spring leg of the tour opens on Saturday, January 16 at the Festival Theatre in Chichester, before heading to Queens Hall in Edinburgh on Sunday, March 1 and the Hippodrome in Darlington on Monday, March 2. The tour then visits Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Tuesday, March 3, and the Opera House, Buxton on Wednesday, March 4.

Performances continue at Milton Keynes Theatre on Sunday, March 15, followed by Palace Theatre, Southend on Monday, March 16, Corn Exchange, Cambridge on Tuesday, March 17, and Tyne Theatre, Newcastle on Thursday, March 19. The tour then travels to Engine Shed, Lincoln on Sunday, March 22, Grand Opera House, York on Monday, March 23, Cresset, Peterborough on Tuesday, March 24, and Grove Theatre, Dunstable on Wednesday, March 25.

Later stops include Central Theatre, Chatham on Thursday, March 26, Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield on Saturday, March 28, Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone on Monday, March 30, and Churchill Theatre, Bromley on Tuesday, March 31. The spring tour concludes with performances at The Hawth, Crawley on Wednesday, April 1, City Hall, Salisbury on Thursday, April 2, Hall for Cornwall, Truro on Friday, April 3, and Richmond Theatre, Richmond on Sunday, April 5.

Autumn 2026 Tour Dates

The autumn leg begins on Thursday, October 1 at Hexagon, Reading, continuing with Live, Fareham on Monday, October 2, Alban Arena, St Albans on Saturday, October 3, and Wyvern Theatre, Swindon on Friday, October 5. Performances follow at Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage on Sunday, October 11, Derngate, Northampton on Monday, October 12, and Theatre Royal, Brighton on Tuesday, October 13.

Further stops include Assembly Hall, Tunbridge Wells on Wednesday, October 14, Playhouse, Nottingham on Saturday, October 17, Pavilion, Weymouth on Monday, October 19, and Pavilion, Bournemouth on Wednesday, October 21. The tour continues at Anvil, Basingstoke on Thursday, October 22, Swan Theatre, High Wycombe on Saturday, October 24, and G Live, Guildford on Monday, October 26, closing out a national journey that spans both seasons.

All performances begin at 7:30 p.m., with tickets available through individual venue box offices.