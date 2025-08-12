Nicola Roberts From Girls Aloud Will Join HADESTOWN in London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



International music artist Nicola Roberts from the BRIT Award-winning group Girls Aloud, will join the West End production of multi award-winning Hadestown in the role of Persephone from 16 September 2025 until 18 January 2026.

Nicola Roberts said: "I am beyond thrilled to be joining the cast of Hadestown in London. This show is a true masterpiece, and I am honoured to be a part of such a talented and inspiring team. The role of Persephone has such depth and complexity, she feels light and sorrow, joy and darkness. Her songs are rich with emotion and an absolute joy to sing, and I’m excited to explore every facet of her character on stage. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity, and I can't wait to share this journey with audiences in London. Let's take a trip to the underworld together!"

Roberts joins Desmonda Cathabel as Eurydice; Chris Jarman as Hades; Cedric Neal as Hermes; and Dylan Wood as Orpheus.

Melanie Bright, Allie Daniel and Lauran Rae play the Fates; Femi Akinfolarin, Michelle Andrews, Ollie Bingham, Laura Delany and Sebastian Lim-Seet play the Workers, with Lucinda Buckley, Juan Jackson, Oisín Nolan-Power, Lindo Shinda and Jasmine Triadi as Swings.

Nicola Roberts first rose to prominence in 2002 as a member of the BRIT Award-winning group Girls Aloud, formed on ITV’s Popstars: The Rivals. The group went on to achieve a record-breaking run of 20 consecutive UK Top 10 singles, including four number ones, and released five hit studio albums—securing their status as one of the most defining British pop acts of the 2000s. Following the group’s hiatus in 2013, Nicola released her critically acclaimed debut solo album, Cinderella’s Eyes, before going on to enjoy success as a songwriter for other artists.

In 2020, Nicola won the inaugural season of ITV’s The Masked Singer UK as ‘Queen Bee’, earning praise for her powerful and distinctive vocal performances. Later that year, she made her West End debut in Josie Rourke’s Olivier Award–winning revival of City of Angels at the Garrick Theatre, playing the dual roles of Avril and Mallory.

In 2024, Nicola reunited with bandmates Cheryl, Kimberley and Nadine for The Girls Aloud Show—a sold-out 30-date UK and Ireland arena tour that celebrated the group’s music, legacy, and their late bandmate Sarah Harding. The tour played to over 300,000 fans and received widespread critical acclaim.

Off stage, Nicola is a passionate advocate for social issues. She has campaigned for fair representation in the beauty industry through her make-up line Dainty Doll, helped secure legislation banning underage use of tanning beds, and continues her charitable work with organisations including Barnardo’s and The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, through the Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal.

Blending American songwriting traditions, from indie folk, to pop, blues, and New Orleans-inspired jazz, Hadestown has music, lyrics, and book by acclaimed Tony® and Grammy®-winning singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winner Anaïs Mitchell who originated Hadestown as an indie theatre project and acclaimed album, before transforming the show into a genre-defying new musical alongside artistic collaborator and Tony® Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin.

Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, Hadestown invites you to imagine how the world could be.

The Hadestown creative team includes David Neumann (Choreography), Rachel Hauck (Scenic Design), Michael Krass (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design), Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (Sound Design), Liam Robinson (Music Supervision and Vocal Arrangements), Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (Arrangements and Orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (Dramaturgy), Maria Crocker (UK Associate Director), and Tarek Merchant (Musical Director & Associate Music Supervisor). Casting by Jacob Sparrow. Additional casting by Rob Kelly.