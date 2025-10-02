New Production of FAME Comes to Theatre Royal Plymouth

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Royal Plymouth has announced a bold new production of FAME THE MUSICAL. Playing for a strictly limited run at TRP from 28 July – 15 August 2026, FAME will be directed and choreographed by Tom Jackson Greaves (The Book Thief, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry and Whistle Down the Wind) working in collaboration with Designer Soutra Gilmour (Evita, Sunset Boulevard, and & Juliet). Casting and further creative team to be announced. Tickets go on sale soon.

In 1995, FAME had its European premiere at TRP, marking the start of an incredible journey from screen to stage. That unforgettable production ran for over a decade in the West End, toured extensively and inspired hundreds of thousands of theatre lovers worldwide. Now, on the 30th anniversary of that landmark production, Theatre Royal Plymouth in association with Jamie Wilson Productions are reimagining a bold new revival of the musical for the 21st century that will include songs from the iconic 1980's movie.

James Mackenzie-Blackman, TRP Chief Executive and Artistic Director, said: "FAME signifies another key milestone for TRP in making our mark as a leading producing theatre. It's also a pleasure to once again share the ride with Jamie Wilson Productions, who we worked with on the hugely successful The Devil Wears Prada which premiered at TRP and is now still playing to sell-out audiences in the West End.

"Our production of FAME will play homage to the iconic show's original spirit and enduring legacy, while inviting a new generation to fall in love with it as so many of us did before."

Producer Jamie Wilson said: “Having watched FAME countless times growing up in London and regionally, I'm thrilled to be part of this new production at the wonderful Theatre Royal Plymouth, marking 30 years since the show premiered there.



“In that time, FAME has entertained and enthralled fans around the world with its incredible music, energy and choreography. This brand-new production will excite a whole new generation of theatregoers and bring so much nostalgia to those who grew up with it.”

Director and Choreographer, and TRP Associate Artistic Director, Tom Jackson Greaves said: "I wore out my VHS copy of FAME the movie as a teenager. Its intoxicating depiction of 1980's New York and its unique and beautiful inhabitants taught me so much about my identity, my ambition and what felt possible. Ultimately, FAME is a love-letter to the arts. It celebrates all forms, all people, all journeys and to be able to revisit this iconic and beloved story on its 30th anniversary is such a full-circle gift. I look forward to creating our rediscovered and reinvigorated production alongside one of the UK's most brilliant theatrical talents, designer, Soutra Gilmour."

1980, Manhattan, New York. Amid the relentless noise and chaos of the city lies a sanctuary for young artists: The High School of Performing Arts. FAME follows a group of students from enrolment to graduation, as they come-of-age through their shared passion for music, drama and dance. This is a raw and unapologetic journey into the heart of showbiz - where talent and ambition collide with sacrifice and the harsh reality of chasing your dreams.

FAME THE MUSICAL was originally conceived and developed by David De Silva with book by Jose Fernandez, Lyrics by Jacques Levy and Music by Steve Margoshes featuring the title song “Fame” written by Dean Pitchford and Michael Gore.