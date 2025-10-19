New Musical REDCLIFFE Comes To Southwark Playhouse May 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following eight workshop performances at The Other Palace in 2024, the new musical Redcliffe, written by Jordan Luke Gage, will run for a limited time, fully staged, at Southwark Playhouse Borough beginning May 2026.

The show will run from May 22 through July 4.

Set against the backdrop of 18th Century England, the new musical is based on the true story of William Critchard and Richard Arnold in Redcliffe, Bristol. It is an epic tale of forbidden love during the persecution people faced for hundreds of years.

William, a man from humble beginnings, is swept up in a hurricane of passion and danger when he meets Richard, a sailor visiting the town. This meeting forces both men to question everything they knew about the world and themselves.

In addition to writing the musical, Gage will reprise his starring role as William. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

"It has been my greatest fulfilment creating Redcliffe and exploring the world of 18th century Bristol, a time that was beyond terrifying for men like me to exist in," Gage said. "To be able to tell this story, one which has never been told on the public stage, and to be able to hopefully move, uplift and change people, is beyond thrilling for me as both writer and actor."

Gage is best known for originating the roles of Clyde Barrow in Bonnie and Clyde (Arts/Garrick) and Romeo in the Olivier Award winning &Juliet (Shaftesbury theatre). His other West End credits include originating Cal in Titanique, Strat in Bat Out Of Hell (The Dominion Theatre) and JD in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket).

With book, music, lyrics and starring Jordan Luke Gage, Redcliffe has been supported and developed byMTFestUK, The Other Palace and Bill Kenwright Limited.