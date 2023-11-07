New Details Revealed for the Return of STARLIGHT EXPRESS in London

Priority tickets go on sale today (7 November)

By: Nov. 07, 2023

New Details Revealed for the Return of STARLIGHT EXPRESS in London

New details have been revealed of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express, as priority tickets go on sale ahead of a general on-sale on 9 November.

The show opens summer 2024 in the specially designed Starlight Auditorium at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. Audiences will be immersed inside a world of speed, song and storytelling as an incredible cast of 40 whizz around and above, performing some of musical theatre’s most beloved songs, including AC/DC, Make Up My HeartLight at the End of the Tunnel and the iconic Starlight Express.

With a cast of 40, the performers are to “whizz around and above” the audience. Ticket holders will be able to sit in 'Trackside Seats' around the “racing track”, or behind the performance space. The seats that surround the main performance area, in a section called the '1st Class Carriage' will also move during show.

As a child’s train set magically comes to life and the engines race to become the fastest in the world, Rusty the steam train has little hope of winning until he is inspired by the legend of the ‘Starlight Express’.

Seen around the world by over 20 million people, Starlight Express is an electrifying experience for all ages.

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Richard Stilgoe, the creative team is helmed by acclaimed director Luke Sheppard (&Juliet, The Little Big Things), set designer Tim Hatley (Back to the Future), video designer Andrzej Goulding (Life of Pi), costume designer Gabriella Slade (Six), lighting designer Howard Hudson (&Juliet), sound designer Gareth Owen (MJ the Musical) with new orchestrations and musical supervision by Matthew Brind.

Featuring thrilling new choreography by Ashley Nottingham (Pacific Overtures) and casting by Pearson Casting CDG, Starlight Express also sees the return of Arlene Phillips as creative dramaturg. 



