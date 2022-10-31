New Casting Announced For PEAKY BLINDERS: THE RISE at the Camden Garrison

New casting has been announced for PEAKY BLINDERS: THE RISE, at the Camden Garrison, joining from Wednesday 9 November.

Joining the show will be Tanya Bridgeman (Milky Peaks for Theatr Clwyd and Wales Tour, The Fear at The Bunker) as Maggie Hill, Thea Butler (Twelfth Night UK Tour, Chicago at the Minack Theatre and Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens at the Charing Cross Theatre) as Lizzie Stark, Ivy Corbin (Doctor Who: Time Fracture and The Great Gatsby for Immersive Everywhere) as Polly Gray, Ross Ford (Comet at the Pleasance, Under Milk Wood at the Watermill Theatre and the UK and International tour of Much Ado About Nothing) as Arthur Shelby, Mabli Gwynne (Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens at the King's Head) as Ada Thorne, James Lawrence (Doctor Who: Time Fracture and The Great Gatsby for Immersive Everywhere, One Man, Two Guvnors UK Tour) as Walter McDonald and Harriett O'Grady (Secret Cinema's Casino Royale and Dirty Dancing) as Pearl St. Clair.

They join Roxana Bartle (The Hound of the Baskervilles, Sophia) as Grace Burgess/Zilpha Lee, Isaac Beechey (The Laramie Project) as John Shelby, Sam Blythe (Doctor Who: Time Fracture for Immersive Everywhere and Secret Cinema's Stranger Things, Casino Royale, 28 Days Later and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back) as Alfie Solomons, Angus Brown (Doctor Who: Time Fracture for Immersive Everywhere and Secret Cinema's Casino Royale) as Charles Sabini, James Bryant (Doctor Who: Time Fracture and The Wolf of Wall Street for Immersive Everywhere) as an American Businessman, Craig Hamilton (Doctor Who: Time Fracture and The Great Gatsby for Immersive Everywhere and Secret Cinema's Casino Royale) as Tommy Shelby, Daniel Mackenzie-Carter making his professional debut as Michael Gray, Reece Richardson (Human, 1984) as Georgie Sewell, Elliot Rodriguez (Doctor Who: Time Fracture for Immersive Everywhere, The Gruffalo) as Isiah Jesus, Daisy Winter-Taylor (Doctor Who: Time Fracture for Immersive Everywhere, Runway) as Phyllis Robbins.

PEAKY BLINDERS: THE RISE is an immersive theatrical show that places audiences in the heart of one of the world's most popular TV series. Presented in collaboration with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and Caryn Mandabach Productions, you are invited to get dressed up and fully immersed in Tommy Shelby's world. As the story unfolds you will experience live sets, unmissable character interactions, competitive game play and ultimately determine whether Tommy Shelby and his family succeed in their ambition to take London.

1921, London. Tommy has taken the northern racecourses and eliminated his opponent, Billy Kimber. He now has his sights set on a London expansion...

With the approval of north London kingpin, Alfie Solomons, Tommy personally invites you to a family meeting at the Shelbys' Camden warehouse. Tommy has a plan that could prove lucrative for everyone, and it promises to be a night of celebration.

Whether you kick back in the Camden Garrison Pub with Arthur, advise Tommy on his business affairs in his office, or conspire with the Italians in the Eden Club, how the family meeting goes is for you to decide. However, you must keep your eyes open and your ear to the ground, Tommy's enemies are closer than you think, and they may want to make you an offer you'll find hard to refuse.

But before you choose where your loyalties lie, get suited and booted ready for a night with the Peaky Blinders at the Camden Garrison. With three possible narrative outcomes, your decisions have consequences and directly affect the rise or the fall of the Shelby family.

PEAKY BLINDERS: THE RISE is directed by Tom Maller, who is also Creative Director, set and costume designs are by Rebecca Brower, with a script by Katie Lyons, music by Barnaby Race, lighting design by Terry Cook for Woodroffe Bassett, sound design by Luke Swaffield for Autograph, dramaturgy by Raphael Martin, the Associate Director is Elena Voce, the Vocal and Accent Coach is Sarah McGuinness, and the Movement Director is Charlie Burt.

Peaky Blinders, the TV series, was created and written by Steven Knight (Dirty Pretty Things, Eastern Promises and Locke) and recently returned for its final season, receiving five-star reviews and enjoying record viewing figures. The multi award-winning BBC One/iPlayer and Netflix series is owned and produced by Peaky Blinders' official series and brand owner, Caryn Mandabach Productions and the television series is co-produced with Banijay Group's Tiger Aspect Productions.