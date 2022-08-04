New Cast Announced to Join Kevin Kennedy in the UK Tour of ROCK OF AGES UK

The producers of ROCK OF AGES have announced full casting and additional dates for the UK tour starring Kevin Kennedy as 'Dennis Dupree' alongside Cameron Sharp as 'Stacee Jaxx' from Tuesday 23 August when the show opens in Inverness. The cast also includes Natalie Winsor as 'Justice', David Breeds as 'Franz Klinenmann' and Tianna Sealy-Jewiss joins the ensemble. They join returning cast members Sam Turrell as 'Drew', Gabriella Williams as 'Sherrie', Vicki Manser as 'Regina', Joe Gash as 'Lonny', Vas Constanti as 'Hertz Klinemann', and Erin Bell as 'Constance' with Billy Roberts, Scott Hayward, Darius James, Reece Duncan, Hollie-Ann Lowe, Phoebe Samuel-Gray and Morgan Scott.

In 2022 the production will visit Inverness, Glasgow, Sunderland, Tunbridge Wells, Poole, York, and Cambridge. Full casting for 2023 tour venues to be announced, and full tour listings are below. www.rockofagesmusical.co.uk

Kevin Kennedy is probably best known for his portrayal of Curly Watts in Coronation Street. His West End theatre credits include Amos in Chicago at the Adelphi Theatre and We Will Rock You at the Dominion Theatre. Kevin has played both Caractacus Potts and The Child Catcher in the hit musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, becoming the first actor to have played both roles. He appeared as Dennis Dupree in the 2018 UK Tour of Rock of Ages and has also appeared in the national tours of the musicals The Rocky Horror Show, The Commitments and Kay Mellor's Fat Friends.

Cameron Sharp returns to Rock of Ages, having been part of the show in the West End and on tour. His other theatre credits include School of Rock at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Sunset Boulevard at the Royal Albert Hall and the UK Tour of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical.

Natalie Winsor's theatre credits include Fame at the Shaftesbury Theatre, ABBA Voyage at the Abba Arena and the UK Tours of Jekyll and Hyde, Cinders and Dirty Dancing. Her other theatre credits include Lavelles - The Ladies of Motown, Rent, Peter Pan and A Midsummer Night's Dream.

David Breeds was most recently seen in the West End in Dear Evan Hansen at the Noel Coward Theatre. His other theatre credits include The National Theatre's tour of The Curious Incident of the Dog In The Nighttime and Gary Barlow and Tim Firth's The Girls.

Sam Turrell returns to Rock of Ages and the role of Drew having performed the show around the world on the NCL Breakaway cruise ship.

Gabriella Williams theatre credits include Sophie in Mamma Mia! at the Novello Theatre, Eugenius! at the London Palladium, Carrie The Musical at the Southwark Playhouse and Miss Saigon and Grease, both on a UK tour.

Vicki Manser's theatre credits include Katherine Howard in Six both at the Arts Theatre and on a UK tour, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical at the Aldwych Theatre and on a UK tour, Bat Out of Hell at the Dominion Theatre and Sunny Afternoon at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

Joe Gash's theatrical credits include entertainment for P&O Cruises Australia and Kenickie in Grease for Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas. Most recently Joe appeared as Freddie Mercury on ITV1's new show Starstruck.

ROCK OF AGES is the hilarious musical comedy lavished with over 25 classic rock anthems, including, 'We Built This City', 'The Final Countdown', 'Wanted Dead or Alive', 'Here I Go Again', 'Can't Fight This Feeling' and 'I Want To Know What Love Is', played loud and proud by an awesome live band. Leave it all behind and lose yourself in a city and a time where the dreams are as big as the hair, and yes, they can come true!

Now a global smash with hit seasons on Broadway, London's West End and Las Vegas and a star-studded Hollywood movie version this show promises you the best party night out around.

The crew is made up of Company Stage Manager Matt Harper, Technical Stage Manager Ben Larkin, Technical Assistant Stage Manager Kyle Campbell, Deputy Stage Manager Sophie Mason, Assistant Stage Manager/Book Cover Mali-Beth Rose, Sound 1 Nicholas Newman, Sound 2 Toby Maiden, Chief LX Rich Hoxley, LX2 Roisin Dullard, LX3/Tech Swing Callum Brady-Temple, Head of Wardrobe Melissa Hamill and Wardrobe Assistant Nicola Riley.

The band is made up of Musical Director and Keys Liam Holmes, Guitar 1 Liam Stevenson, Guitar 2 Alex Ward and Bass Guitar Elliot Mason.

"ROCK OF AGES" has a book by Chris D'Arienzo and arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

The full creative team includes Nick Winston (Director of the feature film "Tomorrow Morning", "MAME", "The Royal Variety Performance") who Directs and Choreographs the show, Set and Costume design by Morgan Large ("The Woman in White", "Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat" and "Tell Me On A Sunday"), Lighting Design by Ben Cracknell ("Sunset Boulevard", "Pantoland at the Palladium", "Priscilla Queen of the Desert"), Sound Design by Ben Harrison ("Mame", "Priscilla Queen of the Desert" and "Fame") and Video and Projection design by Duncan McLean ("The Car Man, Nutcracker! and Magic Goes Wrong"). Casting Director is Jim Arnold CDG, Associate Director is Victoria Gimby, Associate Choreographer is Ryan-Lee Seager and Associate Lighting Designer is Chris Vaughan. Costume Supervision by Lee Tassie and Production Management by Phil McCandlish.

Tour Dates

TUESDAY 23 AUGUST - SATURDAY 27 AUGUST 2022

Eden Court Theatre, Inverness

www.eden-court.co.uk

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 30 AUGUST - SATURDAY 3 SEPTEMBER 2022

Kings Theatre, Glasgow

www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 6 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 10 SEPTEMBER 2022

Sunderland Empire

www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 13 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 17 SEPTEMBER 2022

Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells

www.assemblyhalltheatre.co.uk

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 20 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 24 SEPTEMBER 2022

Lighthouse, Poole

www.lighthousepoole.co.uk

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 27 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 1 OCTOBER 2022

Grand Opera House, York

www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 4 OCTOBER - SATURDAY 8 OCTOBER 2022

Cambridge Arts Theatre

www.cambridgeartstheatre.com

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

2023 VENUES - Full Casting to be Announced

TUESDAY 31 JANUARY - SATURDAY 4 FEBRUARY 2023

New Theatre, Peterborough

newtheatre-peterborough.com

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 7 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 11 FEBRUARY 2023

Churchill Theatre, Bromley

www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 14 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 18 FEBRUARY 2023

Her Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

MONDAY 20 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 25 FEBRUARY 2023

Blackpool Opera House

www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 28 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 4 MARCH 2023

Hall for Cornwall, Truro

www.hallforcornwall.co.uk

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 14 MARCH - SATURDAY 18 MARCH 2023

Manchester Opera House

www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 21 MARCH - SATURDAY 25 MARCH 2023

Queens Theatre, Barnstaple

www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 2 MAY - SATURDAY 6 MAY 2023

Venue Cymru, Llandudno

www.venuecymru.co.uk

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 9 MAY - SATURDAY 13 MAY 2023

Lyceum Theatre, Crewe

www.crewelyceum.co.uk

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 16 MAY - SATURDAY 20 MAY 2023

Hull New Theatre

www.hulltheatres.co.uk

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 23 MAY - SATURDAY 27 MAY 2023

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

www.grandtheatre.co.uk

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 13 JUNE - SATURDAY 17 JUNE 2023

Newcastle Theatre Royal

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 20 JUNE - SATURDAY 24 JUNE 2023

Swansea Grand Theatre

www.swanseagrand.co.uk

Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree

ON SALE SOON

Further touring dates to be announced.