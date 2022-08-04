New Cast Announced to Join Kevin Kennedy in the UK Tour of ROCK OF AGES UK
In 2022 the production will visit Inverness, Glasgow, Sunderland, Tunbridge Wells, Poole, York, and Cambridge.
The producers of ROCK OF AGES have announced full casting and additional dates for the UK tour starring Kevin Kennedy as 'Dennis Dupree' alongside Cameron Sharp as 'Stacee Jaxx' from Tuesday 23 August when the show opens in Inverness. The cast also includes Natalie Winsor as 'Justice', David Breeds as 'Franz Klinenmann' and Tianna Sealy-Jewiss joins the ensemble. They join returning cast members Sam Turrell as 'Drew', Gabriella Williams as 'Sherrie', Vicki Manser as 'Regina', Joe Gash as 'Lonny', Vas Constanti as 'Hertz Klinemann', and Erin Bell as 'Constance' with Billy Roberts, Scott Hayward, Darius James, Reece Duncan, Hollie-Ann Lowe, Phoebe Samuel-Gray and Morgan Scott.
Kevin Kennedy is probably best known for his portrayal of Curly Watts in Coronation Street. His West End theatre credits include Amos in Chicago at the Adelphi Theatre and We Will Rock You at the Dominion Theatre. Kevin has played both Caractacus Potts and The Child Catcher in the hit musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, becoming the first actor to have played both roles. He appeared as Dennis Dupree in the 2018 UK Tour of Rock of Ages and has also appeared in the national tours of the musicals The Rocky Horror Show, The Commitments and Kay Mellor's Fat Friends.
Cameron Sharp returns to Rock of Ages, having been part of the show in the West End and on tour. His other theatre credits include School of Rock at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Sunset Boulevard at the Royal Albert Hall and the UK Tour of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical.
Natalie Winsor's theatre credits include Fame at the Shaftesbury Theatre, ABBA Voyage at the Abba Arena and the UK Tours of Jekyll and Hyde, Cinders and Dirty Dancing. Her other theatre credits include Lavelles - The Ladies of Motown, Rent, Peter Pan and A Midsummer Night's Dream.
David Breeds was most recently seen in the West End in Dear Evan Hansen at the Noel Coward Theatre. His other theatre credits include The National Theatre's tour of The Curious Incident of the Dog In The Nighttime and Gary Barlow and Tim Firth's The Girls.
Sam Turrell returns to Rock of Ages and the role of Drew having performed the show around the world on the NCL Breakaway cruise ship.
Gabriella Williams theatre credits include Sophie in Mamma Mia! at the Novello Theatre, Eugenius! at the London Palladium, Carrie The Musical at the Southwark Playhouse and Miss Saigon and Grease, both on a UK tour.
Vicki Manser's theatre credits include Katherine Howard in Six both at the Arts Theatre and on a UK tour, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical at the Aldwych Theatre and on a UK tour, Bat Out of Hell at the Dominion Theatre and Sunny Afternoon at the Harold Pinter Theatre.
Joe Gash's theatrical credits include entertainment for P&O Cruises Australia and Kenickie in Grease for Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas. Most recently Joe appeared as Freddie Mercury on ITV1's new show Starstruck.
ROCK OF AGES is the hilarious musical comedy lavished with over 25 classic rock anthems, including, 'We Built This City', 'The Final Countdown', 'Wanted Dead or Alive', 'Here I Go Again', 'Can't Fight This Feeling' and 'I Want To Know What Love Is', played loud and proud by an awesome live band. Leave it all behind and lose yourself in a city and a time where the dreams are as big as the hair, and yes, they can come true!
Now a global smash with hit seasons on Broadway, London's West End and Las Vegas and a star-studded Hollywood movie version this show promises you the best party night out around.
The crew is made up of Company Stage Manager Matt Harper, Technical Stage Manager Ben Larkin, Technical Assistant Stage Manager Kyle Campbell, Deputy Stage Manager Sophie Mason, Assistant Stage Manager/Book Cover Mali-Beth Rose, Sound 1 Nicholas Newman, Sound 2 Toby Maiden, Chief LX Rich Hoxley, LX2 Roisin Dullard, LX3/Tech Swing Callum Brady-Temple, Head of Wardrobe Melissa Hamill and Wardrobe Assistant Nicola Riley.
The band is made up of Musical Director and Keys Liam Holmes, Guitar 1 Liam Stevenson, Guitar 2 Alex Ward and Bass Guitar Elliot Mason.
"ROCK OF AGES" has a book by Chris D'Arienzo and arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.
The full creative team includes Nick Winston (Director of the feature film "Tomorrow Morning", "MAME", "The Royal Variety Performance") who Directs and Choreographs the show, Set and Costume design by Morgan Large ("The Woman in White", "Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat" and "Tell Me On A Sunday"), Lighting Design by Ben Cracknell ("Sunset Boulevard", "Pantoland at the Palladium", "Priscilla Queen of the Desert"), Sound Design by Ben Harrison ("Mame", "Priscilla Queen of the Desert" and "Fame") and Video and Projection design by Duncan McLean ("The Car Man, Nutcracker! and Magic Goes Wrong"). Casting Director is Jim Arnold CDG, Associate Director is Victoria Gimby, Associate Choreographer is Ryan-Lee Seager and Associate Lighting Designer is Chris Vaughan. Costume Supervision by Lee Tassie and Production Management by Phil McCandlish.
Tour Dates
TUESDAY 23 AUGUST - SATURDAY 27 AUGUST 2022
Eden Court Theatre, Inverness
Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 30 AUGUST - SATURDAY 3 SEPTEMBER 2022
Kings Theatre, Glasgow
www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow
Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 6 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 10 SEPTEMBER 2022
Sunderland Empire
www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire
Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 13 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 17 SEPTEMBER 2022
Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells
Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 20 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 24 SEPTEMBER 2022
Lighthouse, Poole
Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 27 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 1 OCTOBER 2022
Grand Opera House, York
www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york
Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 4 OCTOBER - SATURDAY 8 OCTOBER 2022
Cambridge Arts Theatre
Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree
ON SALE NOW
2023 VENUES - Full Casting to be Announced
TUESDAY 31 JANUARY - SATURDAY 4 FEBRUARY 2023
New Theatre, Peterborough
Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 7 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 11 FEBRUARY 2023
Churchill Theatre, Bromley
Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 14 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 18 FEBRUARY 2023
Her Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen
www.aberdeenperformingarts.com
Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree
ON SALE NOW
MONDAY 20 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 25 FEBRUARY 2023
Blackpool Opera House
www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk
Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 28 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 4 MARCH 2023
Hall for Cornwall, Truro
Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 14 MARCH - SATURDAY 18 MARCH 2023
Manchester Opera House
www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester
Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 21 MARCH - SATURDAY 25 MARCH 2023
Queens Theatre, Barnstaple
www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com
Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree
ON SALE SOON
TUESDAY 2 MAY - SATURDAY 6 MAY 2023
Venue Cymru, Llandudno
Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 9 MAY - SATURDAY 13 MAY 2023
Lyceum Theatre, Crewe
Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 16 MAY - SATURDAY 20 MAY 2023
Hull New Theatre
Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 23 MAY - SATURDAY 27 MAY 2023
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 13 JUNE - SATURDAY 17 JUNE 2023
Newcastle Theatre Royal
Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 20 JUNE - SATURDAY 24 JUNE 2023
Swansea Grand Theatre
Kevin Kennedy - Dennis Dupree
ON SALE SOON
Further touring dates to be announced.