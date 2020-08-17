NST Young Company Presents THE NOISE WE MAKE, Despite Nuffield Southampton Theatre's Closure.

Southampton-based youth theatre to release audio drama despite permanent closure of their theatre.

NST Young Company presents their debut audio play, The Noise We Make, despite NST's permanent closure. Created by the cast as a collective and directed by Lucy Josèphine Tiller, it will be available to stream from 7 pm, 24th August 2020 on the company's YouTube page.

Despite the recent closure of NST, NST Young Company are showing fierce resilience in this particularly difficult time by continuing ahead with their debut play, The Noise We Make. Originally devised as a stage performance, it has been adapted into an audio play, enabling the audience to attend virtually on YouTube after considering the current world climate.

"It's been really interesting working on the play because it's so different now to how it started. One of the major changes was the process of taking it from a stage play to a radio play due to the closure of the Nuffield. The creative process has been particularly unique, not only because we've had to adapt to working solely with audio, but we've also had to conduct all of our rehearsals and recording during lockdown, over video chat. Our starting concept was such a fluid, flexible idea, if you went back in time and told us where it would be now and how much we'd have changed, we wouldn't believe you." explains Lucy Joséphine Tiller.

A group of twelve young adults find themselves stranded in a seemingly endless forest with no belongings or memories. As the unexplainable events keep mounting up and people begin to disappear, tensions heighten, and friendships reach the breaking point. They must rely solely on each other to determine why they are there, and more importantly, how to escape. The Noise We Make explores societies' split views on guilt, trust and relationships when an environment seems beyond our control.

"I am in awe of NST Young Company who have demonstrated outstanding creativity, resilience and passion in bringing what started as a performance created for NST City's Studio to now be able to share it with everybody as a brilliant radio play. I'm also very proud to see how a company that started as an aspirational idea of mine back in Spring 2019 has developed in such a short amount of time to become a welcoming community of young theatre makers from Southampton. NST Young Company's first show (of which I truly hope there will be many) is an engaging, enriching and entertaining piece which demonstrates the breadth of talent, creativity and potential the young people of our city possess'." Explained our Youth Theatre director, Liam Gifford.

The Noise We Make is a collaborative production, devised, written and produced by the companies 19 - 25 group. With all 15 members having had an equal role in the creative direction. The NST Young Company have excelled through these difficult circumstances for their performance, communicating through zoom calls to write and edit their script, record the audio and to edit their content into their final piece. Although challenging and unusual for actors who are usually in a room together it has been a hurdle that they have hopefully overcome to proudly continue the established 50 year legacy of the NST company.

The Noise We Make by NST Young Company, 7 pm 24th August 2020. Interested parties can find out more information on their website https://thenoisewemakeplay.wixsite.com/tnwm and their social media platforms. It is free to stream on YouTube from The Noise We Make channel from 7 pm 24th August.

