NOVY'S GUIDE TO MYSTERIOUS MISTAKES to Play Two Nights Only at Canal Café Theatre

Nobuo Otsuka and Eleanor Hindson will present Novy’s Guide to Mysterious Mistakes for two performances only at London’s Canal Café Theatre on Friday 4 and Saturday 5 July at 7:30pm.

Written by Nobuo Otsuka and Eleanor Hindson, and directed by Hindson, Novy’s Guide to Mysterious Mistakes is an anarchic and heartfelt solo show that follows Otsuka—a Japanese clown and theatre-maker—as he stumbles through British culture, spiritual capitalism, and the awkward beauty of cultural miscommunication. Combining storytelling, clowning, and unpredictable charm, the production explores what it means to be truly seen—even in a city where connection can feel elusive.

“I’m the same as I was before,” says Otsuka, “but after people see me do my clown performance, they want to know me. They see more of me somehow—and I like that.”

A graduate of the New National Theatre Tokyo, the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, and École Philippe Gaulier, Nobuo Otsuka has performed internationally across Japan, the UK, and Kenya. His style blends physical comedy, playful vulnerability, and keen cultural insight, shaped by a truly global perspective.

Performances run approximately 50 minutes and are recommended for ages 12 and up.

Canal Café Theatre

Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND

Dates: Friday 4 & Saturday 5 July @ 7:30pm

Tickets: £10/£15 (+ £1.50 booking fee)

Box Office: canalcafetheatre.com/novy | 020 7289 6054

