NOISES OFF Will Open in the West End Next Year; Cast Announced

Michael Frayn's multi award-winning farce, Noises Off, will head to the West End's Phoenix Theatre for a strictly limited run from 19 January to 11 March 2023 with tickets now on sale via atgtickets.com

Noises Off stars Felicity Kendal (The Good Life, Relatively Speaking and Hay Fever) as Dotty Otley, Tracy-Ann Oberman (EastEnders, Friday Night Dinner and Edmond) as Belinda Blair and Matthew Kelly (The Dresser, Waiting For Godot, as well as hosting Stars In Their Eyes and You Bet!) as Selsdon Mowbray, Alexander Hanson as Lloyd Dallas, Joseph Millson as Garry Lejeune, Sasha Frost as Brooke Ashton, Pepter Lunkuse as Poppy Norton Taylor and Jonathan Coy as Fredrick Fellows.

This celebrated 40th Anniversary production directed by Lindsay Posner (God of Carnage, Hay Fever, Stones in his Pockets) opened to critical acclaim at Theatre Royal Bath this autumn before touring to Richmond, Brighton and Cambridge.

One of the greatest British comedies ever written, Michael Frayn's celebrated play serves up a riotous double bill - a play within a play. Hurtling along at breakneck speed, Noises Off follows the on and off-stage antics of a touring theatre company as they stumble their way through the fictional farce, Nothing On. From the shambolic final rehearsals before opening night in Weston-super-Mare, to a disastrous matinee in Ashton-Under-Lyme seen entirely, and hilariously silently, from backstage, before we share their final, brilliantly catastrophic performance in Stockton-on-Tees.

After watching from the wings a production of his 1970 farce The Two of Us with Richard Briers and Lynn Redgrave and noting that the goings on behind the scenes were funnier than out front, Michael Frayn wrote Noises Off. The original production opened in London in 1982 before becoming a worldwide hit. A feature film was made of Noises Off in 1992.

Noises Off is written by Michael Frayn. The creative team for this 40th Anniversary production includes Lindsay Posner (Director), Simon Higlett (Designer), Paul Pyant (Lighting Designer), Greg Clarke (Sound Designer), Will Stuart (Composer), Ruth Cooper-Brown (Movement and Fight Director), George Jibson (Associate Director), Ginny Schiller (Casting Director).