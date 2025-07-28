NO TITLE NEEDED Welcomes Nancy Heck, Former City of Carmel Community Relations Leader

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Carmel’s weekly interview show No Title Needed continues its summer lineup with a new episode airing Monday at 8:00 a.m., featuring guest Nancy Heck, former Director of Community Relations and Economic Development for the City of Carmel.

Hosts Scott Osborne and Cindy Collins welcome Heck for a candid conversation about her multifaceted career in public service, her passion for the arts, and her current work with the Carmel Symphony Orchestra.

Originally pursuing communications and visual arts at Indiana University, Heck eventually earned a law degree while working full time and raising two children. Her path took her through key roles within the Carmel Police Department before joining Mayor Jim Brainard’s team, where she helped shape numerous civic initiatives that contributed to the city’s development.

In addition to her municipal work, Heck has maintained a strong connection to the arts, with experience in photography—including freelance work for the Indianapolis 500 and the Indiana State Fair. Today, she channels her creativity and strategic expertise into supporting the Carmel Symphony Orchestra.

Broadcast Details

No Title Needed

New episode airs Monday at 8:00 a.m.

Recorded weekly at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael

Watch at facebook.com/notitleneededshow

Next week’s guest will be Susie St. Angelo, a certified health coach, market liaison, relocation consultant, and podcaster.