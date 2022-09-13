Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Most Shows in Central London to Close for Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Most Shows in Central London to Close for Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

There will also be a national one minute silence at 8pm on Sunday 18 September.

Sep. 13, 2022  

Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre have released a statement regarding the closure of theatres for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Read the statement below:

Due to the scheduling of the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and out of respect for all who are mourning, most shows in central London have now announced that they will be closing on 19 September.

Ticketholders will receive an email from their point of purchase with details regarding exchanges and refunds. Throughout the period of national mourning, performances will go ahead as planned but we would advise audiences coming into central London to allow more time for their journeys to and from the theatre from Wednesday when the Queen will be lying in State.

In regards to the national one minute silence at 8pm on Sunday 18 September, shows that are playing on that evening will mark this prior to curtain up.

For further information please see Official London Theatre

Read statements from the UK theatre community on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II HERE.

