Madeleine Mantock Joins West End Production of BLITHE SPIRIT as Elvira

It was announced today that Madeleine Mantock will make her West End debut to play Elvira to complete the cast of the upcoming West End production of Blithe Spirit starring Jennifer Saunders. Madeleine recently played 'Macy Vaughn'; a series lead in Charmed for CBS Studios and 'Miss Clara', in the BBC adaptation of Andrea Levy's novel The Long Song. Other TV credits include: Casualty, The Tomorrow People, Age Before Beauty and Into the Badlands. Films include: Edge of Tomorrow with Tom Cruise, Breaking Brooklyn and The Truth Commissioner.

Jennifer Saunders, one of the UK's most popular comic actors, will revive her role as the preposterous clairvoyant Madame Arcati. She is joined by original cast members Geoffrey Streatfeild who will star as Charles Condomine, Lisa Dillon as Ruth Condomine, Simon Coates as Dr Bradman, Lucy Robinson as Mrs Bradman, and Rose Wardlaw as Edith. The production brings together a distinguished and multi-award-winning creative team, directed by former National Theatre director Sir Richard Eyre with design by Anthony Ward, lighting by Howard Harrison, sound by John Leonard and illusions by Paul Kieve.

Written in 1941, Coward's inventive, witty and meticulously engineered comedy proved light relief and a popular distraction at the height of World War II when it was first staged. The show had a record-breaking run in the West End and on Broadway and remains one of the playwright's most popular works.

Novelist Charles Condomine and his second wife Ruth are literally haunted by a past relationship when an eccentric medium inadvertently conjures up the ghost of his first wife, Elvira, at a séance. When she appears, visible only to Charles, and determined to sabotage his current marriage, life - and the afterlife - get complicated.

Performances will run at the Harold Pinter Theatre, 16 September - 6 November 2021.

