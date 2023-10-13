MINE Or Unapologetically Autistic Comes to Etcetera Theatre This Month

Performances are Sunday, October 22nd, 5:00 pm & 7:00 PM.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre Photo 3 Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre
Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Photo 4 Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER

MINE Or Unapologetically Autistic Comes to Etcetera Theatre This Month

MINE Or Unapologetically Autistic Comes to Etcetera Theatre This Month

MINE or Unapologetically Autistic is back on stage for ONE NIGHT ONLY! This is a new one-man show is coming up about life in the middle of the autistic spectrum.

The show, presented by actor Daniel Toney, sheds light on what it's like growing up with autism and what it means to be on the spectrum in the twenty-first century. Daniel, who was diagnosed at an early age, aims to break the taboo around autism and showcase how it can be portrayed without fear.

The show takes the audience on a journey through life on the spectrum and invites them to laugh at the curve balls that autism throws your way, from getting a diagnosis to coping in social situations. With loose anecdotes and observations about autism, Daniel presents an honest yet humorous depiction of autism, making it possible to talk and even joke about it without causing offence.

The show not only increases the representation of neurodiversity but also inspires those on the spectrum to tell their stories. The writer and performer being neurodiverse, adds more authenticity to the show. This one-night-only show will be presented at the Etcetera Theatre in Camden with two presentations on Sunday, October 22nd at 5:00 pm & 7:00 PM.

Running time: 1 hour

Venue: Etcetera Theatre - 265 Camden High Street London, England, NW1 7BU United Kingdom

Date and time: Sunday, October 22nd, 5:00 pm & 7:00 PM

Age recommendation: 16+

Contact: 020 7482 4857

Tickets: £9 | £7 (+ £1.34 booking fee)




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Zest Theatre Will Host New Show CAMP PHOENIX Photo
Zest Theatre Will Host New Show CAMP PHOENIX

What advice do teenagers wish they'd been given when they were still kids? Camp Phoenix has been developed through conversations with over 650 young people nationwide to find out.

2
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACHINAL at Theatre Royal Baths Ustinov Studio Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACHINAL at Theatre Royal Bath's Ustinov Studio

Get a first look inside rehearsals for Machinal at Theatre Royal Bath. Learn who is starring in the production!

3
Cast Set for the World Premiere of BRENDAS GOT A BABY at New Diorama Theatre Photo
Cast Set for the World Premiere of BRENDA'S GOT A BABY at New Diorama Theatre

Get to know the talented cast of Brenda's Got A Baby, the hilarious new comedy about black womanhood, sisterhood, motherhood, and babyhood. Join Michelle Asante, Jordan Duvigneau, Jahmila Heath, Edward Kagutuzi, and Anita-Joy Uwajeh in this world premiere production at New Diorama Theatre.

4
MINE Or Unapologetically Autistic Comes to Etcetera Theatre This Month Photo
MINE Or Unapologetically Autistic Comes to Etcetera Theatre This Month

MINE or Unapologetically Autistic is back on stage for ONE NIGHT ONLY! This is a new one-man show is coming up about life in the middle of the autistic spectrum.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEF Video
Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEF
Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal Video
Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
WICKED
Ticket Central DAPHNE
MJ THE MUSICAL
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You