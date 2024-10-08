MATILDA THE MUSICAL Will Launch New Tour of UK and Ireland in October 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Royal Shakespeare Company's hit production of Matilda The Musical, based on Roald Dahl's beloved book, will embark on its second major tour of the UK and Ireland in October 2025.

The internationally renowned musical - which continues to play to packed houses in the West End at the Cambridge Theatre and has been seen by 12 million people across 100 cities around the world – will begin performances in Leicester on 6 October 2025.

The show will celebrate its 15-year anniversary when it opens at Curve, Leicester in October 2025, before travelling to Bradford, Liverpool, Plymouth, Sunderland, Edinburgh and Manchester where it will run through March and April of 2026. Further tour dates will be announced next year.

Priority Booking for RSC and Theatre Members and Friends and ATG+ Members will be from 10am on 22 October 2024, with general on sale for all venues (except Leicester Curve and Plymouth Theatre Royal) from 10am on 24 October 2024. For all tour booking information visit www.matildathemusical.com. For Leicester and Plymouth on sale dates, visit www.curveonline.co.uk and theatreroyal.com.

This anarchic production, about a strong and determined heroine with a vivid imagination, has won over 100 global awards, including 24 for Best Musical. A film adaptation made by the core creative team received its World Premiere at the London Film Festival in October 2022 and can now be watched on Netflix.

Written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and developed and directed by Matthew Warchus, the production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and special effects and illusions by Paul Kieve.

Writer Dennis Kelly said, ‘I'm delighted that Matilda's going out on tour again in 2025. It's great to get the chance to bring this little girl's story to people in their home cities and towns, and to all those theatres where theatre really matters.'

Composer and lyricist Tim Minchin said, “When we first started working on the show, our aim was to make a lovely little jewel of a musical for the RSC's Courtyard Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon. We never imagined that all these years later it would still be running in the West End, have been made into a film, and is now about to embark on its second tour of the UK and Ireland. I'm deeply proud of Matilda The Musical, and every single talented person who continues to work on it with passion and enthusiasm.”

Director Matthew Warchus said, “I'm delighted that our production of Matilda The Musical is about to be seen live by a whole new generation of children and families in theatres across the UK and Ireland. It's a show we're really proud of, and an inspiring story of courage that we really care about, so it's genuinely wonderful to see it continue bringing joy to audiences of all ages.”

RSC Co-Artistic Directors Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey said, “We're delighted to be taking Matilda The Musical on tour again throughout the UK and Ireland. After its premiere so many years ago in Stratford-upon-Avon, Matilda Wormwood's genius is still teaching us that 'sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty'. We can't wait to share her story with audiences up and down the country.”

Casting and further creative team details will be announced in due course.

Tour Dates

Curve, Leicester

6 – 25 October 2025

https://www.curveonline.co.uk

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

30 October – 23 November 2025

https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

Liverpool Empire

2 December 2025 – 4 January 2026

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

Plymouth Theatre Royal

13 January – 7 February 2026

https://theatreroyal.com

Sunderland Empire

11 – 28 February 2026

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/

Edinburgh Playhouse

4 – 22 March 2026

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/

Manchester Palace

26 March – 25 April 2026

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester/

