MAMMA MIA! in London Extends Booking To 2 March 2024

Tickets are on sale now!

Mar. 31, 2023  
Mamma Mia!

The global smash hit musical Mamma Mia! has extended its booking period at London's Novello Theatre to Saturday 2 March 2024, with tickets now on sale.

The London cast is led by Mazz Murray as Donna, Josie Benson as Tanya, Gemma Goggin as Rosie, Norman Bowman as Sam, Christopher Dickins as Harry, Stephen Beckett as Bill, Meg Hateley as Sophie, Miles Henderson as Sky, Natasha Heyward as Ali, Olivia Lallo as Lisa, Lucca Chadwick-Patel as Eddie and Jake Bailey as Pepper, with Jennifer Adab playing Donna at certain performances.

Also in the cast are Zac Adlam, Victoria Anderson, Gemma Atkins, Sinéad Courtney, Ellie-Grace Cousins, Lawrence Guntert, David Haydn, Jennifer Hepburn, Frankie Jones, Olivia Neville, Annell Odartey, Jessie Odeleye, Callum Rose, Jack Rose, Robert Slatter, Michael Storrs, Chloe Way, Simon Willmont, Dan Wilshire and Jacob Young.

Since premiering in London in 1999, the irresistible feelgood musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA's timeless pop masterpieces, has now been seen live on stage by 65 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies - Mamma Mia! The Movie and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

To date, Mamma Mia! has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than $4 billion at the box office. In 2011, it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People's Republic of China.

MAMMA MIA! originally opened in London at the Prince Edward Theatre on 6 April 1999, before transferring to the Prince of Wales Theatre in 2004, and then to the Novello Theatre in 2012. The London production of Mamma Mia! has been seen by over 10 million people, played over 9,300 performances and has broken box office records in all three of its London homes. It is the fifth longest running musical in West End history.

Produced by Judy Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

MAMMA MIA! is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East & Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal.




