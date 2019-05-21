MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Extends Booking Period

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY, the new immersive theatrical and dining experience opening in a specially-adapted venue within The O2 London this summer, is extending its booking period from Monday 18 November 2019 to Sunday 16 February 2020 due to popular demand. New tickets will go on sale from 10.00am on Friday 24 May 2019.

Created by ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! the Party is a new and unique entertainment concept that puts guests in the heart of the action. Over the course of more than five hours, they can enjoy a spectacular show, a three-course gourmet Mediterranean meal and an ABBA disco all in one unforgettable evening.

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY is set in a taverna on the island of Skopelos, where most exteriors of the first MAMMA MIA! film were shot. Nikos and his wife Kate run this exotic and wonderful restaurant together with their family and friends. Told through dialogue and ABBA songs, a warm, romantic and funny story evolves and unfolds during the evening, taking place around the guests as they sit at their tables enjoying a delicious Greek meal. The evening ends with the main floor transforming into a 1970s disco, where audience members are welcome to stay to sing and dance to original ABBA recordings.

Björn Ulvaeus, the Executive Producer of Mamma Mia! the Party, said, "We are thrilled with the public response to Mamma Mia! the Party, which has shown in our phenomenal ticket sales to date. I am excited to be bringing our joyful production to London, and am grateful to Londoners and people around the UK who have shown their support for us in return."

Producer Ingrid Sutej said, "MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY really is a unique experience, with nothing else like it currently showing in London. We look forward to our guests dining, dancing and having fun when we open at The O2 in August."

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY has music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus (some songs with Stig Anderson), and a story by Calle Norlén, Roine Söderlundh and Björn Ulvaeus, adapted for the UK by writer, comedian and broadcaster Sandi Toksvig.

The London version of Mamma Mia! the Party, which originally opened in Stockholm in January 2016 and is now in its fourth sold-out year, will be co-directed by Roine Söderlundh and Stacey Haynes, with set designed by Bengt Fröderberg, costumes designed by Annsofi Nyberg, lighting designed by Patrick Woodroffe and sound designed by Gareth Owen.

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY is produced by Björn Ulvaeus and Ingrid Sutej for MM! The Party Ltd.

Box Office: www.mammamiatheparty.co.uk / 0844 844 9545





