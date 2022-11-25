Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nov. 25, 2022  
Lyric Hammersmith Theatre Announces Spring 2023 Season, ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST, SCHOOL GIRLS, and More!

Lyric Theatre Hammersmith has announced its 2023 season! Learn more about the highlights below:

  • Cast and creatives announced for Bertolt Brecht's The Good Person of Szechwan adapted by Nina Segal and directed by Anthony Lau, a Lyric co-production with English Touring Theatre and Sheffield Theatres, opening at the Lyric in April 2023

  • The UK premiere of award-winning hit US comedy School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play by Jocelyn Bioh, directed by Monique Touko opening June 2023
  • A new adaptation of Euripides' The Bacchae by Katherine Soper, directed by Kwame Owusu and performed by actors from the Lyric's ground-breaking performance training programme, SPRINGBOARD, will run in the Studio in July 2023
  • The second year of For the Culture: Celebrations of Blackness, a festival of curated events to accompany Main House shows, kindly supported by Hammersmith BID
  • The Lyric reaffirms its accessibility pledge with up to 2,000 free tickets available for those who work and/or live in Hammersmith & Fulham; £5 tickets for all shows for under 25s living in West London and up to 7,000 tickets under £15 across all shows.

Rachel O'Riordan, Artistic Director of Lyric Hammersmith Theatre said:
"We are so excited to be able to share our spring season with you. Our new season celebrates bold stories with a rebellious spirit. Next year, you can expect a ground-breaking UK premiere, heart-warming comedies and a provocative re-lensed adaptation of an 80 year old classic. This new season has something for everyone; it asks big questions but never loses sight of joy, hope, comic relief and escapism - theatre has the power to open your heart and your mind; join us in our beautiful West London home for laughter, entertainment and thrills."

The season opens with the first major London revival of Dario Fo and Franco Rame's riotous Accidental Death of an Anarchist (a co-production with Sheffield Theatres and in association with Playful Productions) in 20 years in an adaptation by Tom Basden (ITV's Plebs, Netflix's After Life and BBC comedy Here We Go), directed by Daniel Raggett and starring Daniel Rigby (Lyric's Noises Off, Channel 4's Flowers, Netflix's Black Mirror and BBC's Eric and Ernie). This will be followed by a brand new adaptation and co-production of Brecht's The Good Person of Szechwan commissioned by English Touring Theatre, in a co-production between Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, ETT and Sheffield Theatres, adapted by Nina Segal and directed by Sheffield Theatre's Associate Artistic Director Anthony Lau.

Completing the season is the UK premiere of the hit US comedy School Girls; Or the African Mean Girls Play, written by award-winning Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Monique Touko (Stage Debut Award for Best Director, 2022). The Lyric's ground-breaking SPRINGBOARD programme continues with a production of Euripides' The Bacchae, in a new adaptation by Katherine Soper (Evening Standard Award for Most Promising Playwright) and directed by Kwame Owusu which runs in the Studio in July 2023.

TICKETING

Free First Night
Thanks to the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham, people who live or work in Hammersmith & Fulham get two free tickets to the first night of all Main House Lyric Productions and four free tickets for Lyric Pantos.

School Tickets

The Lyric offers a discounted schools rate for all Main House shows, which is available to all schools, colleges and universities.

We offer tickets at £15 per student with one free teacher ticket for every ten students and two free teacher tickets for SEND schools. This offer is available for all performances Monday - Wednesday during the main run of the show (subject to availability).

Thanks to the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham, state schools in the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham are offered free tickets to Lyric's annual Panto.

Young Lyric Membership
The Lyric offers Young Lyric Membership for young people aged 0-25 who live in one of the 10 West London Boroughs (Brent, Ealing, Hammersmith & Fulham, Harrow, Hillingdon, Hounslow, Kensington and Chelsea, Richmond upon Thames, Wandsworth and Westminster). You can sign up membership as an individual (over 18) or as a parent/carer of a young person (under 16). Young Lyric members get £5 tickets to Main House shows, access to low cost or free courses and masterclasses, access to free bursary spaces for classes, performance opportunities and many more opportunities throughout the year.

Tickets go on sale today at www.lyric.co.uk




GREY MAN, Streaming Online Photo
GREY MAN, Streaming Online
Grey Man is a fascinating piece of digital theatre, a drama in storytelling, which by the end feels like an elaborate deception to scare the soul. Writer Lulu Raczka has created a play which is strange, familial, and downright weird.
Photos: First Look at MOTHER GOOSE at Hackney Empire Photo
Photos: First Look at MOTHER GOOSE at Hackney Empire
Hackney Empire has released production images for its 23rd Christmas pantomime Mother Goose which began previews on 19 November. The production runs until 31 December with press night on 1 December.
Christmas Concerts Announced at Marylebone Theatre Photo
Christmas Concerts Announced at Marylebone Theatre
Curated by Robin Tyson (King’s Singers), five outstanding concerts by some of the most celebrated performers in the UK will open Marylebone Theatre’s music programming this December.
Black Friday: Save up to 35% on AS YOU LIKE IT @sohoplace Photo
Black Friday: Save up to 35% on AS YOU LIKE IT @sohoplace
Tickets available for As You Like It from just £20 as part of our Black Friday deals!

