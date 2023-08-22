London Theatre Week: Tickets from just £35 for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Book by 3 September to get up to 23% off tickets!

By: Aug. 22, 2023

London Theatre Week: Tickets from just £35 for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

London Theatre Week: get tickets from just £35 for The Phantom of the Opera

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera has returned to its home, His Majesty’s Theatre London. 

Experience the thrill of the West End’s most haunting love story, starring Jon Robyns as The Phantom, Holly-Anne Hull as Christine Daaé and Matt Blaker as Raoul. 

The Phantom Awaits…

London Theatre Week: get tickets from just £35 for The Phantom of the Opera

Was £45 - Now £35
Was £69 - Now £55

Valid on all performances Tuesday - Thursday evenings and Wednesday matinees from 05 September 2023 - 30 November 2023.
(Excl. Friday, Saturdays and Mondays and all performances w/c 23 October 2023)

The Phantom of the Opera




