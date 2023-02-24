London Theatre Week: Tickets from £25 for Guys and Dolls

The Bridge transforms for one of the greatest musicals of all time.



Be transported to the streets of Manhattan in Guys and Dolls, an immersive revival directed by Nicholas Hytner.



Featuring the Broadway classics; Luck Be a Lady, Sit Down You Are Rocking The Boat, Adelaide's Lament, Guys & Dolls and more. With Daniel Mays, Cedric Neal, Andrew Richardson, Celinde Schoenmaker and Marisha Wallace.



Stand right in the centre of the action and move around the stage area with immersive tickets. Or sit around the auditorium with seated tickets, where you will never be more than four rows away from the action of the stage area.

Tickets at £25 or £35



Valid on performances from 06 March to 1 June 2023.