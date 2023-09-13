London Theatre Week Extension: Tickets From Just £15 for THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE

Save up to 43% on the West End transfer

Sep. 13, 2023

From the imagination of Neil Gaiman, best-selling author of Good Omens, Coraline and The Sandman, the National Theatre’s smash-hit production The Ocean at the End of the Lane returns to the West End this October for seven weeks only. Garnering more than 60 five-star reviews, this spectacular and thrilling theatrical event is a tour de force of magic and storytelling. Adapted by Joel Horwood and directed by Katy Rudd, The Ocean at the End of the Lane takes audiences on an epic journey to a childhood once forgotten. 

Returning to his childhood home, a man finds himself standing beside the pond of the old Sussex farmhouse where he used to play. He’s transported to his 12th birthday when his friend Lettie claimed it wasn’t a pond, but an ocean… Plunged into a magical world, their survival depends on their ability to reckon with ancient forces that threaten to destroy everything around them.

Monday - Friday evening
Was £18 - Now £15

All excluding Thursday matinees 
Was £36 - Now £25

All
Was £48 - Now £35
Was £54 - Now £35
Was £60 - Now £45
Was £66 - Now £45
Was £74 - Now £45
Was £90 - Now £55
Was £95 - Now £55

Valid on all performances from 11 October 2023 - 04 November 2023.

The Ocean at the End of the Lane




