London Theatre Week Extension: Save up to 51% on THE MOUSETRAP

Book by 12 March for the world's longest-running play

Mar. 10, 2023  
Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap is the world's longest-running play. This thrilling West End production - which has become as much of a London icon as Big Ben or Buckingham Palace - is THE genre-defining murder mystery from the best-selling novelist of all time... case closed!

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at a stately countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover - to their horror - that a killer is in their midst! One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim? Can you solve the mystery before another "mouse" goes SNAP?

For almost 70 years, The Mousetrap has kept millions of people from every corner of the globe on the edge of their seats. HAVE YOUDUNNIT?

Monday: Tickets at £15, £25, £35 or £55
Tuesday to Thursday: Tickets at £25, £35 or £55
Friday: Tickets at £25, £35 or £55

Valid Monday to Friday performances from 20 February to 5 May 2023
(excl. Saturdays performances, 31 March, 6 April to 14 April)

