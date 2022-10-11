Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lloyd Griffith's Show ONE TONNE OF FUN to Tour UK in 2023

The tour will be the comedian's biggest to date

Oct. 11, 2022  
Lloyd Griffith will tour the UK with his show One Tonne of Fun in 2023.

After Lloyd's last tour was interrupted by 'you know what' and ended up lasting 8 years or so, he's BACK with a brand-new, fresh stand-up show for 2023. This is his biggest tour to date, and he is pumped / really needs you to come. Since school Lloyd has always been a show off, doing anything he can to make people laugh, and 20-odd years later, nothing's changed. There'll be his unique bag of stand up, dubious impressions, and obviously a sprinkling of his (incredible) singing. Lloyd Griffith is: One Tonne of Fun.

Lloyd was recently one of the first national anthem singers to sing the new anthem (with 'King' instead of 'Queen') at various football matches around the country. As a boy he always wanted to play for Grimsby Town FC, but instead he was able to perform on the pitch before the Grimsby v Crewe Alexandra match, to a packed crowd.


Lloyd will soon be appearing in Nolly, an ITV Studios drama about the famous soap opera Crossroads, playing the part of Paul Henry - the actor who portrayed Benny in the series. Starring Helena Bonham Carter, the mini-series was written by Russell T Davies, directed by Peter Hoar (It's A Sin) and executive-produced by Nicola Schindler.

Lloyd has appeared in Ted Lasso, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Soccer AM, Flinch, Comedy Central at The Comedy Store, Jonathan Ross' Comedy Club, Can You Beat The Bookies?, Roast Battle, Question of Sport, Not Going Out, Richard Osman's House of Games, and loads of other stuff. He was also Jack Whitehall's arena tour support.

Lloyd Griffith: One Tonne of Fun will tour in 2023. Tickets on sale 10am Friday 14 October


