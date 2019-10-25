Lizzie Bea and Marisha Wallace Join Michael Ball In HAIRSPRAY

Further cast to join Michael Ball in Hairspray the Musical - the multi-award winning smash hit production which is returning to London for a special, strictly limited season in 2020 - is today announced.

Lizzie Bea will star in the iconic role of Tracy Turnblad. Lizzie is currently performing in the UK Tour of Kinky Boots and has just returned from Atlanta, performing in the world premiere production of Becoming Nancy (Alliance Theatre).

Acclaimed West End star Marisha Wallace will take the role of Motormouth. Marisha won rave reviews when she took over from Amber Riley in the smash hit Dreamgirls (at the Savoy Theatre), and has just finished starring in the original West End cast of Waitress (Adelphi Theatre).

Hairspray, the huge hearted, multi-award-winning smash hit musical, is extending its season and will now play at the magnificent London Coliseum for 18 weeks, beginning performances on Thursday 23 April 2020 (Press Night: Wednesday 29 April 2020 at 7:00pm).

It will star Michael Ball, the acclaimed star of stage and screen, as he returns to his legendary, Olivier Award winning role of Edna Turnblad.

Baltimore, 1962. Tracy Turnblad is a big girl with big hair and big dreams. Can she make it on the local TV dance show, win the heart of teen heartthrob Link Larkin and bring everyone together - whatever their colour, size or hairdo? Well if you want a change, you've really got to shake things up!

With the original award-winning creative team of director Jack O'Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, and featuring the infectiously feel-good songs "Good Morning, Baltimore", "Big, Blonde and Beautiful" and "You Can't Stop the Beat", this inspirational, fun-loving and fabulously uplifting musical sensation is back and bigger than ever.

The original New York production of Hairspray won three Tony Awards, including Best New Musical, whilst the original West End production won four Olivier Awards, also including Best New Musical, as well giving Michael Ball one of his two Olivier Awards for Best Actor in a Musical.

Additional casting is to be announced.

Hairspray is produced by Adam Spiegel Productions & Fiery Angel.





