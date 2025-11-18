Lisa Faulkner Will Lead UK Tour of SINGLE WHITE FEMALE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Actor, TV presenter and chef Lisa Faulkner is to star in the world premiere stage production of Single White Female – based on the iconic 90s psychological thriller – set to embark on a major UK and Ireland theatre tour from January 2026.

Lisa Faulkner (Missing You, The Girl Before, Holby City) will be returning to the stage for the first time in 21 years starring alongside actor and singer Kym Marsh (Coronation Street, Waterloo Road, Abigail’s Party) in this bold and modern reimagining of the hit 1992 movie from Columbia Pictures and bestselling book, by John Lutz, that thrilled audiences worldwide and led a generation to fear a stiletto heel!

The brand-new stage play, adapted by author, journalist and broadcaster Rebecca Reid, opens on 9 January 2026 at Brighton’s Theatre Royal and will tour the UK and Ireland until 13 June. Tickets are available now at SWFonstage.com.

Allie is a recently divorced mum, balancing being a single parent with the launch of her tech start up. When she decides to advertise for a lodger to help make ends meet, the delightful Hedy offers her a lifeline. But as their lives intertwine, boundaries blur and a seemingly perfect arrangement begins to unravel with chilling consequences.

Lisa Faulkner said: “I’m hugely excited to be returning to the stage playing opposite the utterly fantastic Kym Marsh. I remember getting chills watching Single White Female in the cinema back in 1992 so it’s a real thrill to be part of this bold new production. I cannot wait to bring this fascinating story to life and keep audiences around the UK on the edge of their seats!"

Full of dark humour and sharp and suspenseful storytelling, this new play updates the original story to the age of social media and all that it brings, in a gripping tale of ambition, obsession, and the desperate need for belonging in an isolated world.

Directed by Gordon Greenberg (Heart of Rock and Roll - Broadway, Guys & Dolls - West End, The Baker’s Wife - Menier, NYC) and from the producer of the hit stage adaptation of The Girl on the Train, Single White Female will captivate, shock, and explore just how far we’ll go to find – and keep – a family together.

Tour Dates

9 – 17 January

Theatre Royal Brighton

20 – 24 January

Theatre Royal Nottingham

27 – 31 January

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

3 – 7 February

Grand Opera House, York

10 – 14 February

Opera House, Manchester

17 – 21 February

Blackpool Grand

24 – 28 February

Sheffield Lyceum

3 – 7 March

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

10 – 14 March

Cambridge Arts Theatre

17 – 21 March

Cheltenham Everyman

31 March – 4 April

Gaiety Theatre, Dublin

7 – 11 April

New Theatre, Peterborough

14 – 18 April

Richmond Theatre

21 – 25 April

Milton Keynes Theatre

28 April – 2 May

Liverpool Playhouse

5 – 9 May

Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

12 – 16 May

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

19 – 23 May

Theatre Royal, Bath

26 – 30 May

Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent

2 – 6 June

Theatre Royal, Glasgow

9 – 13 June

Festival Theatre, Malvern