Lisa Faulkner Will Lead UK Tour of SINGLE WHITE FEMALE

Actor, TV presenter and chef Lisa Faulkner is to star in the world premiere stage production of Single White Female – based on the iconic 90s psychological thriller – set to embark on a major UK and Ireland theatre tour from January 2026.
Lisa Faulkner (Missing You, The Girl Before, Holby City) will be returning to the stage for the first time in 21 years starring alongside actor and singer Kym Marsh (Coronation Street, Waterloo Road, Abigail’s Party) in this bold and modern reimagining of the hit 1992 movie from Columbia Pictures and bestselling book, by John Lutz, that thrilled audiences worldwide and led a generation to fear a stiletto heel!
The brand-new stage play, adapted by author, journalist and broadcaster Rebecca Reid, opens on 9 January 2026 at Brighton’s Theatre Royal and will tour the UK and Ireland until 13 June. Tickets are available now at SWFonstage.com.
Allie is a recently divorced mum, balancing being a single parent with the launch of her tech start up. When she decides to advertise for a lodger to help make ends meet, the delightful Hedy offers her a lifeline. But as their lives intertwine, boundaries blur and a seemingly perfect arrangement begins to unravel with chilling consequences.
Lisa Faulkner said: “I’m hugely excited to be returning to the stage playing opposite the utterly fantastic Kym Marsh. I remember getting chills watching Single White Female in the cinema back in 1992 so it’s a real thrill to be part of this bold new production. I cannot wait to bring this fascinating story to life and keep audiences around the UK on the edge of their seats!"
Full of dark humour and sharp and suspenseful storytelling, this new play updates the original story to the age of social media and all that it brings, in a gripping tale of ambition, obsession, and the desperate need for belonging in an isolated world.
Directed by Gordon Greenberg (Heart of Rock and Roll - Broadway, Guys & Dolls - West End, The Baker’s Wife - Menier, NYC) and from the producer of the hit stage adaptation of The Girl on the Train, Single White Female will captivate, shock, and explore just how far we’ll go to find – and keep – a family together.
9 – 17 January
Theatre Royal Brighton
20 – 24 January
Theatre Royal Nottingham
27 – 31 January
Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff
3 – 7 February
Grand Opera House, York
10 – 14 February
Opera House, Manchester
17 – 21 February
Blackpool Grand
24 – 28 February
Sheffield Lyceum
3 – 7 March
New Victoria Theatre, Woking
10 – 14 March
Cambridge Arts Theatre
17 – 21 March
Cheltenham Everyman
31 March – 4 April
Gaiety Theatre, Dublin
7 – 11 April
New Theatre, Peterborough
14 – 18 April
Richmond Theatre
21 – 25 April
Milton Keynes Theatre
28 April – 2 May
Liverpool Playhouse
5 – 9 May
Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham
12 – 16 May
Alhambra Theatre, Bradford
19 – 23 May
Theatre Royal, Bath
26 – 30 May
Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent
2 – 6 June
Theatre Royal, Glasgow
9 – 13 June
Festival Theatre, Malvern
