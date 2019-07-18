Layton Williams And Shane Richie To Lead EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Tour

Current West End star Layton Williams and Shane Richie have been announced for the upcoming tour of the hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie. Williams is set to continue in the title role, with Richie stepping into the heels of Hugo/Loco Channelle.

The production is set to kick off at the ?Sheffield Lyceum? on February 8. 2020. before making its way to 19 additional theatres as well as dates in August 2020 at the Koninklijk Theater Carre in Amsterdam.

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn't quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. With catchy songs by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells and book and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel good, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike. Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.

Director Jonathan Butterell saw the Firecracker documentary film 'Jamie: Drag Queen at 16' the true story of Jamie Campbell and his mother, Margaret. This inspired him to create this musical which is a dramatised portrayal of a period in Jamie's life but is not a faithful account. Certain events and characters have been fictionalised.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie opened at the Sheffield Crucible in 2017 and is currently playing at the Apollo Theatre in the West End, booking until 25 January 2020. As well as receiving 5-star reviews, Everybody's Talking About Jamie has won 8 major theatre awards, including the UK Theatre and WhatsOnStage Awards for Best New Musical and the Attitude Culture Award 2017, and was nominated for 5 Olivier Awards. Most recently the show won Best Original Cast Recording at the 2019 WhatsOnStage Awards.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie was screened live from the Apollo Theatre into over 500 cinemas across the UK, Ireland and select European territories on Thursday 5 July 2018, it was screened in cinemas across the US, Canada and Australia in November 2018 and then there was an encore cinema screening across the UK on 29 January 2019. Everybody's Talking About Jamie won the Event Cinema Campaign of the Year at the Screen Awards 2018. The official West End cast recording was released digitally worldwide and on CD in the UK last year.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie is also to be made into a major film by Sheffield based production company Warp Films completing the fairy-tale journey from a 16 year old approaching a documentary maker to hit West End Show and now the big screen.





