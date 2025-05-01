Laura Benanti Brings UK Premiere of Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares To The Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares is a one-woman comedy show from the mind of Tony® Award-winner Laura Benanti.

Known for her dazzling Broadway performances and razor-sharp wit, Benanti blends side-splitting storytelling with original songs. The New York Times Critics Pick, Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, is a hilarious, heartfelt, and sometimes brutally honest take on getting older, people-pleasing, motherhood, marriage(s) and the absurdity of it all.

Laura Benanti talks about the show in her own words:

This show is an utterly transparent, self-deprecating romp through my life as a pathological (and now recovering) people pleaser. During the show I discuss the ups and downs of my early career, my three (yes, THREE) marriages. Childbirth, Raising children, perimenopause, and the journey from wide-eyed ingenue to grown-ass woman. It has been incredibly gratifying to receive so much positive feedback from such a wide variety of audience members... Young women, their mothers and THEIR mothers, Gay men (my favorite kind), and my personal favourite: boyfriends and husbands who were dragged to my show against their will and are now my "biggest fans" While the show features a handful of original songs (written with Todd Almond), it is not a musical. It is a comedy show with music. (There's a difference, I promise!)"

Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares was commissioned by Audible for an off-Broadway weekend premiere and live audio recording in Feb 2024. The sold out show was such a success with critics and audiences alike that it was given a full-length run at the Minetta Lane Theater in Spring 2024. Audible also released a live audio recording of the show.

Laura is known worldwide for her iconic impression of Melania Trump (as seen on

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert). This is Laura's first ever show in the UK and one not to be missed.

Credits

Created by Laura Benanti, Songs co-written with Todd Almond

Directed by Annie Tippe

Music Direction by Todd Almond

Produced by Soto Productions and Jenny Gersten

Video links:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OpRqJH549II

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dp0II2XolEg

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-TOi6GH3v_u__yCjfDqmlfCZYYZ0q5uv/view

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Zmq7j4McLUS7-3IFsxnPsfuBt6G1nAGM/view

Follow

Instagram + TikTok: @laurabenanti

https://www.laurabenanti.com/home

www.nobodycaresplay.com

"Benanti communicates more with one raised eyebrow than most actors can with a lengthy monologue." - The New York Times

LISTINGS INFORMATION

Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares Venue: Ermintrude at Underbelly, Bristo Square Dates: 30 July- 24 August (not August 11 or 18) Time: 4:55 PM (1hr)

Tickets £11.50-£17.50 from:

https://underbellyedinburgh.co.uk/events/event/laura-benanti-nobody-cares and

https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/laura-benanti-nobody-cares

£11.50-£17.50

Age: 14+

Warnings: Strong language/swearing

