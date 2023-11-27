Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Happy Holidays! The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Standings - 11/27/23

Accessibility Champion

Nica Burns @sohoplace 51%

Ramps on the Moon 2023 30%

Jamie Hale for CRIPtic Arts 2023 9%

FlawBored 2023 9%

Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Matt Cole - NEWSIES - Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre 45%

Arlene Phillips with James Cousins - GUYS & DOLLS - Bridge Theatre 27%

Anjali Mehra - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury, UK 21%

Fabian Aloise - IN DREAMS - Leeds Playhouse 7%

Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Simon Kenny - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury, UK 29%

Ryan Dawson Laight - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre 24%

Robert Jones - 42ND STREET - UK Tour 18%

Richard Cooper - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester 16%

Fay Fullerton - IN DREAMS - Leeds Playhouse 5%

Rosa Maggiora - THE EMPRESS - Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon 4%

David Woodhead - STUMPED - UK Tour 3%

Best Dance Performance

Nicole-Lily Baisden - 42ND STREET - UK Tour 62%

Carlos Acosta - CARLOS AT 50 - Sadler's Wells 15%

Francesca Hayward - LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE - Royal Opera House 13%

Olga Pericet - LA LEONA - Sadler's Wells 6%

Emilyn Claid - EMILYN CLAID: UNTITLED - The Place 4%

Best Dance Production

42ND STREET - UK Tour 63%

BLACK SABBATH:THE BALLET - Birmingham Rep Theatre 20%

LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE - Royal Opera House 11%

THE YELLOW WALLPAPER - Coronet Theatre 7%

Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical

William Whelton - LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester 23%

Paul Hart - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury, UK 17%

Nicholas Hytner - GUYS & DOLLS - Bridge Theatre 16%

Hannah Chissick - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester 15%

Michael Longhurst - NEXT TO NORMAL - Donmar Warehouse 11%

Tania Azevedo - MAYFLIES - York Theatre Royal 8%

Luke Sheppard - IN DREAMS - Leeds Playhouse 5%

Julie Atherton - THEN, NOW, NEXT - Southwark Playhouse 5%

Best Direction of a New Production of a Play

Nicholas Benjamin - FRANKENSTEIN - The Crypt, St Peter's Church 15%

Cecilie Fray - WORKING FOR CRUMBS - The Space 13%

Daniel Raggett - ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST - Theatre Royal Haymarket 13%

Paul Hart - NOTES FROM A SMALL ISLAND - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury 9%

Mike Fentiman - JEKYLL & HYDE - Reading Rep Theatre 8%

Lolita Chakrabarti - HAMNET - Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon 7%

Paul Stacey - SHAKESPEARE’S R&J - Reading Rep Theatre 7%

Nicolas Kent - GRENFELL: SYSTEM FAILURE SCENES FROM THE INQUIRY - London Tour 6%

Sally Ripley - THE CRITIC - The Calder Bookshop and Theatre 5%

Guy Unsworth - STUMPED - UK Tour 5%

Pooja Ghai - THE EMPRESS - Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon 4%

Jake Samson - NICE JEWISH BOY - The Hope Theatre 3%

Matthew Xia - TAMBO & BONES - Stratford East 3%

Best Immersive Event

FRANKENSTEIN - The Crypt, St Peter's Church 29%

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - The Crypt, St Peter's Church 25%

DEAD ON TIME - A MOVING MURDER MYSTERY - Belmond Trains 18%

PHANTOM PEAK: THE PLATYPUS PARADE - Canada St, Surrey Quays Rd 16%

RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE REMATCH - Dock X, London 12%

Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Musical

Lauren Drew - LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester 21%

Sam Carter - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester 13%

Marisha Wallace - GUYS & DOLLS - Bridge Theatre 10%

Caissie Levy - NEXT TO NORMAL - Donmar Warehouse 9%

Louis Maskell - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury 8%

Lewis Cornay - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - UK Tour 7%

Lea Salonga - STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS - Gielgud Theatre 6%

Michael Ahomka-Lindsay - NEWSIES - Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre 6%

Alice Fearn - THEN, NOW, NEXT - Southwark Playhouse 4%

Rebekah Hinds - KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER - Underbelly, Edinburgh Fringe Festival 3%

Rumi Sutton - MAYFLIES - York Theatre Royal 3%

Georgina Castle - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Dominion Theatre 3%

Nuno Queimado - MAYFLIES - York Theatre Royal 2%

Bronté Barbé - KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER - Underbelly, Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2%

Lena Hall - IN DREAMS - Leeds Playhouse 2%

Oliver Tompsett - IN DREAMS - Leeds Playhouse 2%

Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Play

Andrew Scott - VANYA - Duke Of York's Theatre 16%

Joseph Fiennes - DEAR ENGLAND - National Theatre 14%

Nadia Lamin - FRANKENSTEIN - The Crypt, St Peter's Church 11%

Daniel Rigby - ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST - Theatre Royal Haymarket 10%

Piers MacKenzie - THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - The Crypt, St Peter's Church 10%

Audrey Brisson - JEKYLL & HYDE - Reading Rep Theatre 8%

Anna Popplewell - HEDDA GABLER - Reading Rep Theatre 4%

Michael Hawkey - HAMLET - Southwark Playhouse 4%

Paul Kaye - THE PILLOWMAN - Duke Of York's Theatre 4%

Madeleine Mantock - HAMNET - Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon 4%

Miles Blanch - FRANKENSTEIN - The Crypt, St Peter's Church 3%

Gary Heron - THE CRITIC - The Calder Bookshop and Theatre 3%

Josh Maughan - NICE JEWISH BOY - The Hope Theatre 3%

Alexander Millington - A CARAVAN NAMED DESIRE - Camden People's Theatre 2%

Alexandra Gilbreath - THE EMPRESS - Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon 2%

Helen Millington - A CARAVAN NAMED DESIRE - Camden People's Theatre 1%

Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Rory Beaton - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury 33%

Simisola Majekodunmi - METAMORPHOSIS - UK Tour 16%

Richard Howell - ASSASSINS - Chichester Festival Theatre 12%

John Rainsforth - SHAKESPEARE’S R&J - Reading Rep Theatre 10%

Howard Hudson - IN DREAMS - Leeds Playhouse 9%

David Howe - MAYFLIES - York Theatre Royal 9%

Colin Grenfell - THE TIME MACHINE - UK Tour 8%

Howard Hudson - STUMPED - UK Tour 3%

Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Mark Aspinall - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury, UK 37%

Lewis Bell - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester 24%

Alex Parker - THE RAILWAY CHILDREN - A MUSICAL - Electric Theatre, Guildford 16%

Joseph Church - MAYFLIES - York Theatre Royal 13%

Jordan Li-Smith - BERLUSCONI - Southwark Playhouse 9%

Best New Production of a Musical

LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester 21%

THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury 15%

THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester 12%

NEWSIES - Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre 11%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Donmar Warehouse 9%

DUSK: A BITE-SIZE LOVE STORY - Greenside Forest Theatre, Edinburgh Festival Fringe 7%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - UK Tour 5%

MAYFLIES - York Theatre Royal 4%

KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER - Underbelly, Edinburgh Festival Fringe 4%

IN DREAMS - Leeds Playhouse 3%

ASSASSINS - Chichester Festival Theatre 3%

WINNIE THE POOH - UK Tour 2%

THEN, NOW, NEXT - Southwark Playhouse 2%

THE RAILWAY CHILDREN - A MUSICAL - Electric Theatre, Guildford 1%

BERLUSCONI - Southwark Playhouse 0%

Best New Production of a Play

DEAR ENGLAND - National Theatre 16%

ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST - Theatre Royal Haymarket 12%

WORKING FOR CRUMBS - The Space 11%

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - The Crypt, St Peter's Church 11%

FRANKENSTEIN - The Crypt, St Peter's Church 10%

THE PILLOWMAN - Duke Of York's Theatre 7%

HAMLET - Southwark Playhouse 5%

SHIRLEY VALENTINE - Noel Coward Theatre 5%

BLEAK EXPECTATIONS - Criterion Theatre 5%

IT’S A MOTHERF**KING PLEASURE - Soho Theatre 5%

UNDER THE BLACK ROCK - Arcola Theatre 3%

NICE JEWISH BOY - The Hope Theatre 3%

A CARAVAN NAMED DESIRE - Camden People's Theatre 3%

THE CRITIC - The Calder Bookshop and Theatre 3%

TAMBO & BONES - Stratford East 2%

Best New Regional or Touring Production

THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury 20%

THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester 16%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - UK Tour 15%

TINK - Underbelly, Edinburgh Festival Fringe 7%

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE 1936 - UK Tour 7%

MAYFLIES - York Theatre Royal 6%

THE TIME MACHINE - UK Tour 5%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Reading Rep Theatre 5%

NOTES FROM A SMALL ISLAND - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury 4%

HAMNET - Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon 4%

HEDDA GABLER - Reading Rep Theatre 3%

LA BAMBA! - Curve Theatre, Leicester 2%

THE EMPRESS - Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon 2%

MURDER IN THE DARK - UK Tour 1%

STUMPED - UK Tour 1%

LITTLE MANFRED - UK Tour 1%

SOVEREIGN - King's Manor, York 1%

Best Opera Performance

Sondra Radvanovsky - LA FORZA DEL DESTINO - Royal Opera House 31%

Nadine Benjamin - BLUE - London Coliseum 20%

Zwakele Tshabalala - BLUE - London Coliseum 17%

Zachary James - AKHNATEN - London Coliseum 15%

Kenneth Kellogg - BLUE - London Coliseum 9%

Frederick Ballentine - THE RHINEGOLD - London Coliseum 8%

Best Opera Production

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - London Coliseum 41%

LA FORZA DEL DESTINO - Royal Opera House 16%

AKHNATEN - London Coliseum 11%

THE DEAD CITY (DIE TOTE STADT) - London Coliseum 11%

BLUE - London Coliseum 10%

THE RHINEGOLD - London Coliseum 10%

Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical

Emma Louise Hoey - LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester 51%

Eloise Davies - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - UK Tour 22%

Reece Kerridge - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - UK Tour 12%

Fabiola Ocasio - IN DREAMS - Leeds Playhouse 9%

Tariye Peterside - THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO - UK Tour 6%

Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Simon Kenny - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury 27%

Richard Cooper - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester 17%

Anna Reid - ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST - Theatre Royal Haymarket 12%

TK Hay - MAYFLIES - York Theatre Royal 9%

Lizzie Clachan - ASSASSINS - Chichester Festival Theatre 8%

Katie Lias - BLEAK EXPECTATIONS - Criterion Theatre 7%

Anna Kelsey - SHAKESPEARE’S R&J - Reading Rep Theatre 6%

Paul Wills - SHIRLEY VALENTINE - Noel Coward Theatre 5%

Katie Lias - NOTES FROM A SMALL ISLAND - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury 4%

David Woodhead - STUMPED - UK Tour 4%

Dawn Allsop - LITTLE MANFRED - UK Tour 2%

Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Paul Gatehouse - THE LITTLE BIG THINGS - @sohoplace 43%

Chris Whybrow - MAYFLIES - York Theatre Royal 14%

Simon Baker - HAMNET - Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon 14%

Max Pappenheim - MURDER IN THE DARK - UK Tour 11%

Yvonne Gilbert - LITTLE MANFRED - UK Tour 10%

Alexander Millington - A CARAVAN NAMED DESIRE - Camden People's Theatre 8%

Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Musical

Maiya Quansah-Breed - LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester 13%

Jack Wolfe - NEXT TO NORMAL - Donmar Warehouse 12%

Mairi Barclay - LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester 11%

Shekinah McFarlane - LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester 7%

Bill Stanley - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester 6%

Olivia Spillane - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester 6%

Jodie Jacobs - KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER - Underbelly, Edinburgh Festival Fringe 6%

Gracie McGonigal - THE LITTLE BIG THINGS - @sohoplace 5%

Reece Kerridge - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - UK Tour 5%

Sarah Freer - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - UK Tour 4%

Lily Copland-Jones - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester 4%

Sian Reese-Williams - IN DREAMS - Leeds Playhouse 4%

Malinda Parris - THE LITTLE BIG THINGS - @sohoplace 4%

Chrissie Bhima - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - UK Tour 3%

Irfan Damani - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - UK Tour 3%

James Breen - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester 3%

Oliver Futcher - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester 2%

Leon Craig - IN DREAMS - Leeds Playhouse 1%

Noel Sullivan - IN DREAMS - Leeds Playhouse 1%

Manuel Pacific - IN DREAMS - Leeds Playhouse 1%

Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Play

Will Close - DEAR ENGLAND - National Theatre 29%

Nadia Lamin - THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - The Crypt, St Peter's Church 19%

Bryony Corrigan - NOTES FROM A SMALL ISLAND - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury 14%

Amy Revelle - THE TIME MACHINE - UK Tour 10%

Harry Harding - THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - The Crypt, St Peter's Church 8%

Raj Bajaj - THE EMPRESS - Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon 8%

Jordan Walker - UNDER THE BLACK ROCK - Arcola Theatre 5%

Michael Dylan - THE TIME MACHINE - UK Tour 4%

Simon Rivers - THE EMPRESS - Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon 4%

Best Theatre Front of House Staff

Theatre Royal Drury Lane 17%

Southwark Playhouse 16%

Donmar Warehouse 9%

Apollo Victoria Theatre 9%

The Other Palace 9%

Sondheim Theatre 5%

Park Theatre 5%

Piccadilly Theatre 5%

Gillian Lynne Theatre 4%

Playhouse Theatre 4%

Savoy Theatre 4%

Phoenix Theatre 4%

London Coliseum 3%

Richmond Theatre 3%

Salisbury Playhouse 2%

Kenneth More Theatre, Ilford 1%

Best Video Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

George Reeve - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury 52%

Akhila Krishnan - ASSASSINS - Chichester Festival Theatre 29%

George Reeve - NOTES FROM A SMALL ISLAND - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury 18%