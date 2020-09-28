Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lambert Jackson Productions Cancels THE SECRET GARDEN and More

The company also cancelled its previously announced concerts Samantha Barks at the Adelphi Theatre, and John Owen-Jones.

Sep. 28, 2020  

Lambert Jackson Productions has announced the cancellation of three of its previously announced upcoming shows.

The shows include The Secret Garden, Samantha Barks at the Adelphi Theatre, and John Owen-Jones.

"We are so sorry to announce the cancellation of these shows, but we hope to bring all three back in the future when there is more clarity from the government on theatre re-openings," the company said in a tweet.

All ticket holders will be refunded, and are being asked to contact LW Theatres for more information.


