LES MISERABLES, PADDINGTON, and More Will Perform at the 2025 Royal Variety Performance

The lineup has been announced for the 2025 rendition of The Royal Variety Performance, which will return to the Royal Albert Hall in London this year. Performances include Jessie J, BGT Winner Harry Moulding and musical extravaganzas from the casts of Les Misérables and Paddington.

The Royal Variety Performance welcomes a new host each year with comedian, actor and presenter Jason Manford taking the reins this year for a spectacular evening in the presence of members of the Royal Family as opera star Katherine Jenkins leads the National Anthem.

The lineup of performances will include:

A finale from the multi-award winning musical Les Misérables, which will see 400 performers take to the stage including Michael Ball, Matt Lucas, Katy Secombe, Bradley Jaden and Killian Donnelly, along with the West End and Paris casts, plus amateur companies from all over the UK, to perform a phenomenal medley celebrating the show’s 40th anniversary.

An exclusive performance from the eagerly anticipated Paddington The Musical introduced by composer Tom Fletcher.

Music from Jessie J, who will be performing a very personal song, ‘I’ll Never Know Why’, taken from her upcoming album, and one of Britain’s most successful and best-loved bands, Madness, make their debut appearance, plus Grammy award-winning Laufey.

National treasure Stephen Fry will also make a guest appearance, hot off the stage from the West End production of ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’.

There’ll be a spectacular, magical illusion from Britain’s Got Talent winner Harry Moulding and comedy from Tom Davis and Mick Miller, plus the incomparable and award-winning impressionist cast from the hit BBC series ‘Dead Ringers’.

Sir Bob Geldof, Midge Ure and special guests will introduce a one-off performance from the Live Aid musical ‘Just For One Day’.

Plus Johannes Radebe will showcase a glittering extract from the award-winning musical ‘Kinky Boots.’

America’s Got Talent winners Adrian Stoica and his border collie, Hurricane, will make their British debut and wow audiences with a special choreographed routine.

About The Royal Variety Performance

The Royal Variety Performance has been commissioned by Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning ITV and David Smyth, Entertainment Commissioning Editor at ITV. Executive Producer for Lifted Entertainment is Fiona Clark and Line Producer for Lifted Entertainment is Catherine Saint.

Executive Producers for the Royal Variety Charity are Royal Variety Chairman & Life-President, Giles Cooper OBE and Royal Variety Vice-Chairman, Phil Dale.