LES MISERABLES Extends Booking and Announces New Performance Schedule

LES MISERABLES at the Sondheim Theatre has extended booking until Sunday 5 March 2023, and a new performance schedule from Wednesday 5 October 2022. Tickets for the new booking period are on sale from 11.00am today, Friday 1 July.

From Wednesday 5 October 2022 the new performance schedule will be:

Wednesday at 7.30pm

Thursday at 2.30pm and 7.30pm

Friday at 7.30pm

Saturday at 2.30pm and 7.30pm

Sunday at 2.30pm

Monday at 7.30pm

LES MISERABLES currently stars Jon Robyns as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert, Gerard Carey as Thénardier, Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier, Chanice Alexander-Burnett as Fantine, Harry Apps as Marius, Sha Dessi as Eponine, Jordan Shaw as Enjolras and Charlie Burn as Cosette. They are joined by Kelly Agbowu, Joseph Anthony, Emma Barr, Richard Carson, Rodney Earl Clarke, Danny Colligan, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Natalie Green, Jessie Hart, Christopher Jacobsen, Connor Jones, Jessica Joslin, Michael Kholwadia, Sarah Lark, Georgie Lovatt, Ellie Ann Lowe, Luke McCall, Leo Miles, Claire O'Leary, Kathy Peacock, Mark Pearce, Sam Peggs, Sake Wijers, Mared Williams and Phoebe Williams.

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this acclaimed new production of Les Miserables in 2009, to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary, it has taken the world by storm. It will relaunch its record-breaking tour of North America in October this year, a new tour of The Netherlands is set for early 2023 with further productions to be announced. The UK and Ireland tour continues its acclaimed run.

Boublil and Schönberg's magnificent iconic score of Les Miserables includes the classic songs, I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House and many more. Several of its songs have become real life anthems of revolution wherever in the world people are fighting for their freedom. Seen by over 120 million people worldwide in 52 countries and in 22 languages, Les Miserables is undisputedly one of the world's most popular and contemporary musicals.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of Les Miserables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realised by Finn Ross & Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.