Kaleidoscope Festival Returns to the Alexandra Palace in July

Alexandra Palace's very own festival Kaleidoscope Festival will be back on Saturday 13 July 2024 with tickets on sale from midday today.

Offering a programme of live performances, DJ sets and comedy, set against sweeping panoramic views across London, plus access to some of the hidden corners of the Palace, Kaleidoscope is perfect for music fans, families and fun-seekers. The full line-up is set to be announced in early 2024.

Kaleidoscope forms part of Ally Pally's Summer Series, an eclectic run of outdoor live music which will be kicked off by Bombay Bicycle Club (12 July), followed by the Manic Street Preachers and Suede (18 July), Tom Odell (19 July), plus Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds (20 July).

The Summer Series runs alongside a packed indoor programme of music in 2024 in the Palace's award-winning Theatre and iconic Great Hall – which along with the Park – are hosting the busiest era for live music at the venue in living memory. Sampha, Idles, The Smile and Pink Panthress are just of the artists already confirmed for 2024.

For full information about Kaleidoscope Festival, go to Click Here