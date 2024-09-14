News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

KISS ME, KATE at Barbican Centre Plays Final Performance Today

The production stars Stephanie J. Block and Adrian Dunbar.

Sep. 14, 2024
Kiss Me, Kate at the Barbican Centre, starring Stephanie J. Block and Adrian Dunbar, plays its final performance today, Saturday, 14 September.

The production began performances on Tuesday, 4 June. Check out what the critics thought  in our review roundup here.

With lyrics by Cole Porter, Kiss Me, Kate is Broadway musical comedy meets Shakespeare meets Noises Off. Directed by Bartlett Sher and with a company of over 50 including a full-scale orchestra, Kiss Me, Kate features classic songs including Another Op'nin', Another Show, Brush Up Your Shakespeare and Tom, Dick or Harry.

Adrian Dunbar stars as Fred Graham with Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block making her West End debut as Lilli Vanessi joined by Charlie Stemp as Bill Calhoun and Georgina Onuorah as Lois LaneNigel Lindsay and Hammed Animashaun play the Gangsters.

The creative team includes Director Bartlett Sher, Choreographer Anthony Van Laast, Set Designer Michael Yeargan, Costume Designer Catherine Zuber, Lighting Designer Donald Holder, Sound Designer Adam Fisher, and Music Supervisor Stephen Ridley.




