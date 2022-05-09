Judi Dench Donates SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE Set Piece to Be Incorporated into New Theatre in Prescot

A piece of the set from Shakespeare in Love will become a permanent part of the Shakespeare North Playhouse in Prescot, Knowsley, The Times reports.

The piece is a donation from none other than Dame Judi Dench, who played Queen Elizabeth I in the film. After the film had wrapped, she asked to keep the wooden reconstruction of The Globe Theatre as a momento, and planned to find it a new home to inspire the next generation of performers.

The piece has set in storage for almost 25 years, but will now be part of the new theatre opening on Merseyside this year. The actress is an honorary patron of the new theatre, along with Glenda Jackson.

The £38 million theatre, built on the site of a former council car park, is set to open next month. Events at the theatre will also begin next month, and an opening ceremony will be held in July.

Read more on The Times.

In the late 1500s, a remarkable theatre stood in the town of Prescot.

The playhouse hosted performances made possible by the Earl of Derby, resident at Knowsley Hall. It is thought that it was the only purpose-built playhouse outside of London.

Players brought with them new shows from a popular playwright of the day, William Shakespeare, and were grateful for the Earl's support.

This is the inspiration for Shakespeare North Playhouse. A traditional Shakespearean era playhouse, modelled on a cockpit-in-court theatre designed by celebrated architect Inigo Jones, at the heart of a truly remarkable and contemporary community space. A place that welcomes its community and theatre lovers from around the world to celebrate creativity and the joy of performance.

A regeneration project that reawakens our town and brings a sense of excitement and opportunity with it, establishing Prescot as a thriving part of Liverpool's City Region.

Shakespeare North Playhouse is operated by The Shakespeare North Playhouse Trust.

Learn more at https://shakespearenorthplayhouse.co.uk/.