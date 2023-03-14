Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Josh Maughan's NICE JEWISH BOY Returns for One Night Only at JW3

The show will play on 28 June

Mar. 14, 2023  
Josh Maughan's NICE JEWISH BOY Returns for One Night Only at JW3

Following a sell-out debut professional run at The Hope Theatre, Springbok Production House's Nice Jewish Boy is back for one night only at JW3.

BroadwayWorld UK deemed Nice Jewish Boy 'extremely promising new work' and the Summer one night only run develops on its original path to transcend identity boundaries.

On a cathartic search for acceptance, Josh prepares for battle. Bracing the war between his religious and queer identities, he must decide if God and Grindr can co-exist.

Nice Jewish Boy is a 'riotous soul-searching tale' that challenges perceptions of acceptance and identity. Join Josh as he ventures through his past, searching for his place in a community that he is desperate to call home.

Nice Jewish Boy will be at JW3 on 28 June




Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre Announces New Comedy Night Series Photo
Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre Announces New Comedy Night Series
London’s hottest new comedy night is coming to Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre this summer. The bimonthly night will see some of the UK’s top stand-up comedians joined by fresh faces who are gathering huge followings online.
Mark Rylance Will Lead DR. SEMMELWEIS in the West End Photo
Mark Rylance Will Lead DR. SEMMELWEIS in the West End
Mark Rylance returns to the West End this summer in Dr Semmelweis opening at the Harold Pinter Theatre on 11 July, with previews from 29 June, and running until Saturday 7 October. The critically acclaimed Bristol Old Vic production, directed by Tom Morris, opened in 2022, and sees Rylance reprise the title role.  
Photos: First Look at FURTHER THAN THE FURTHEST THING at Young Vic Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at FURTHER THAN THE FURTHEST THING at Young Vic Theatre
Production photos have been released for Zinnie Harris’ multi-award-winning play Further than the Furthest Thing in a visionary revival by Genesis Fellow / Young Vic Associate Director Jennifer Tang. The cast includes Olivier Award winner Jenna Russell, Cyril Nri, Gerald Kyd, Archie Madekwe and Kirsty Rider with live vocals by Shapla Salique.
Manchester International Festival Announces 2023 Performance Highlights Photo
Manchester International Festival Announces 2023 Performance Highlights
Factory International has announced the 2023 edition of Manchester International Festival (MIF) from 29 June to 16 July. Working with partners regionally and across the globe, the wide-ranging programme of original new work by an array of international artists will take place in venues and spaces around the city and at Factory International's much-anticipated new home, which opens its doors for the first time for the Festival, in advance of its official opening in October. 

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Photos: Inside Rehearsal for DANCING AT LUGHNASA at the National TheatrePhotos: Inside Rehearsal for DANCING AT LUGHNASA at the National Theatre
March 13, 2023

Rehearsal photos have been released for Josie Rourke’s striking revival of Brian Friel’s Olivier Award-winning play, Dancing at Lughnasa, opening in the Olivier theatre in April. See the photos from rehearsal here.
Paul Kaye and Matthew Tennyson Join Cast of THE PILLOWMAN, Directed by Matthew DunsterPaul Kaye and Matthew Tennyson Join Cast of THE PILLOWMAN, Directed by Matthew Dunster
March 13, 2023

Paul Kaye and Matthew Tennyson will join the cast of Martin McDonagh’s electrifying and savagely funny Olivier Award-winning The Pillowman to play Ariel and Michal, respectively. They join the previously announced Lily Allen as Katurian and Steve Pemberton as Tupolski.
Tickets From Just £21 for SIX THE MUSICALTickets From Just £21 for SIX THE MUSICAL
March 13, 2023

Think you know the six wives of Henry VIII? Think again... tickets From Just £21 for Six The Musical
Incoming ENB Artistic Director Aaron S. Watkin Wants 'All' Body Types on StageIncoming ENB Artistic Director Aaron S. Watkin Wants 'All' Body Types on Stage
March 13, 2023

English National Ballet's incoming Artistic Director Aaron S. Watkin has said that he wants to move away from the stereotypical image of very thin ballet dancers.
London Theatre Week Extension: Save up to 51% on THE MOUSETRAPLondon Theatre Week Extension: Save up to 51% on THE MOUSETRAP
March 10, 2023

Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap is the world’s longest-running play. London Theatre Week Extension: Save up to 51% on tickets.
share