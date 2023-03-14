Josh Maughan's NICE JEWISH BOY Returns for One Night Only at JW3

Following a sell-out debut professional run at The Hope Theatre, Springbok Production House's Nice Jewish Boy is back for one night only at JW3.

BroadwayWorld UK deemed Nice Jewish Boy 'extremely promising new work' and the Summer one night only run develops on its original path to transcend identity boundaries.

On a cathartic search for acceptance, Josh prepares for battle. Bracing the war between his religious and queer identities, he must decide if God and Grindr can co-exist.

Nice Jewish Boy is a 'riotous soul-searching tale' that challenges perceptions of acceptance and identity. Join Josh as he ventures through his past, searching for his place in a community that he is desperate to call home.

Nice Jewish Boy will be at JW3 on 28 June