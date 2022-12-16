Review: NICE JEWISH BOY, Hope Theatre

Anthony Sher, the British actor, writer and theatre director of Jewish, South African origin exclaimed ' You constantly have to question who you are, what you are and whether you have the courage to be who you are' which collectively nourishes the essence of this play.

Produced by Springbok production house, director Jake Samson meanders through this riotous, soul-searching tale of Josh (Josh Maughan) the pleasant and affable boy that hasn't put a foot wrong. As the play unravels he bears his mind with a vulnerable account and desperate desire to fit in but also find his truth as a gay, Jewish youth.

An encyclopedia of Judaism and gay polari language is placed on our chairs. Titled the Diktionary; a leaflet explaining the meaning of various words; a 'bear' being an older, hairy gay man and 'PrEP;' a pre exposure Propholyaxis. An insightful, sexualised and raunchy addition to vocabulary that everyone should be exposed to; but still remains an underground, secretive and unattainable code to those not in the scene.

'God claims he loves us for who we are, but actually he loves us for who he wants us to be.' Maughan, who is also the writer, indicates the hypocrisy of religion and how blighted we are by our traditions, co-dependent religious family unions that lead to the devastating effects on our mental well being and the oppression of society's norms in our modern age. His masked identity confused his ability for self expression; being unable to know whether it's poppers, ketamine or an impending trip to 'Israel.'

Maughan said he could have gone to Auschwitz for being a Jew or gay. We are reminded of the pink triangle; a Nazi badge that distinguished those imprisoned because of their sexual identity as gay men that went on in the 70s to become one of the badges of protest against homophobia and queer liberation. This was one of the many aspects of this play that spurred us into action.

Four white and bright cubes set the scene suggesting being in confinement or in the night club Heaven with pop-culture early house and disco music that transports us in our seats.

The founder of grinder 'Joel Shaw' is a Jewish man, Eve Cochera the gay Polish feminist and survivor of the Holocaust, Anthony Sher the gay actor amongst many more celebrated names all become the spur that drives Josh to ultimately transverse his chutzpah.

Nice Jewish Boy flirts between intensity and light hearted banter. For a first performance to a group of new writers, actors and directors this was extremely promising new work. Nice Jewish Boy felt like a sonnet to an important community where many could find solace. 'My silence had not protected me. Your silence will not protect you.'

Nice Jewish Boy runs at the Hope Theatre until 17 December

Photo Credit: Hope Theatre