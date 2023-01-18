Jon Robyns, Holly-Anne Hull, and More Join THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in London

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at Her Majesty's Theatre today announces Jon Robyns as 'The Phantom' from Monday 3 April 2023, Holly-Anne Hull as 'Christine Daae' from Monday 23 January, having been the production's alternate Christine Daaé since 2021, and Paige Blankson who joins the production as alternate 'Christine Daaé' from Monday 13 February, playing the role at certain performances.

From Monday 13 February to Saturday 1 April, Earl Carpenter will reprise his role as 'The Phantom'.

The Phantom of the Opera is currently booking until Saturday 30 September 2023.

They join Matt Blaker as Raoul and Kelly Glyptis as Carlotta, Matt Harrop as Monsieur Firmin, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André, Greg Castiglioni as Ubaldo Piangi, Francesca Ellis as Madame Giry and Ellie Young as Meg Giry.

The cast is completed by Hollie Aires, Connor Carson, Corina Clark, Michelle Cornelius, Edward Court, Lily De-La-Haye, Hywel Dowsell, Serina Faull, James Gant, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Emma Harris, Yukina Hasebe, Thomas Holdsworth, Olivia Holland-Rose, Jacob Hughes, Grace Hume, James Hume, Tim Morgan, Michael Robert-Lowe, Eve Shanu-Wilson, Tim Southgate, Anouk Van Laake, Jasmine Wallis, Ralph Watts, Skye Weiss, Simon Whitaker, Lizzie Wofford and Andrew York.

Jon Robyns can currently be seen as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, a role which he has played to great acclaim since the reopening of the new production at the stunning Sondheim Theatre following its total rebuild and restoration. In addition, he played Valjean in the Staged Concert, also at the Sondheim. He recently played King George in Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre. His other West End credits include Huey in Memphis, Adam Nehemiah in Dessa Rose, Galahad in Spamalot, Marius in Les Misérables and Princeton/Rod in Avenue Q. His other theatre credits include Robbie Hart in The Wedding Singer, Eddie Southern in Sister Act, Emmett Forrest in Legally Blonde, Caractacus Potts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Jamie in The Last Five Years and Mark Cohen in Rent. He has appeared in the BBC's Holby City and the Working Title film, Nativity Rocks. He has also released two solo albums, titled Open Book and Musical Direction. Jon also performed at Sondheim's Old Friends Gala, which was recently broadcast on the BBC over Christmas.

Holly-Anne Hull has played select performances as alternate Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty's Theatre since the production reopened in July 2021, Holly also played the role of Christine in the UK & Ireland Tour of Phantom before it was cut short due to Covid. Her other theatre credits include Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends Gala, Les Misérables, Loserville, Copacabana and Robin Hood. As part of her band, Remember Monday, she reached the quarter finals of The Voice UK.

Paige Blankson made her professional debut in 2021 as Cosette in the UK and Ireland tour of Les Misérables.

Earl Carpenter returns to The Phantom of the Opera having performed as The Phantom at Her Majesty's Theatre and on tour. He is perhaps best known for his performance as Javert in Les Misérables and the Les Misérables 25th Anniversary Production. His most recent theatre credits include Prime Minister in the world premiere of Mandela at the Young Vic, Dubdhara in The Pirate Queen at the London Coliseum, the Bishop of Digne and Bamatabois in the 2019 Les Misérables The Staged Concert at the Gielgud and Sondheim Theatres, Lionel Solomon in The Dreamers, Maskew and Turnkey in Moonfleet at the Salisbury Playhouse and Father in the award winning production of Ragtime at the Charing Cross Theatre. His other musical theatre credits include We Will Rock You, Zorro, The Secret Garden, Disney's Beauty and the Beast and Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group Ltd. Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Charles Hart, and Additional Lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. Book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the novel 'Le Fantôme de l'Opera' by Gaston Leroux, with Orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Musical Supervision is by Simon Lee. The Production Design is by Maria Björnson and the Set Design is adapted by Matt Kinley with Associate Costume Design by Jill Parker, Lighting is by Andrew Bridge with Associate Lighting Design by Warren Letton, Sound is by Mick Potter. The Musical Staging and Choreography is by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright. Originally Directed by Harold Prince, this production is Directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn.

Since opening in London in 1986, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has played to over 145 million people in 183 cities in 17 languages. Over 36 years after opening in London's West End, and 35 on Broadway, in 2023, the show will play in 15 countries, across 4 continents and in 7 languages.